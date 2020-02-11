Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has started filming the next date for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi in Mandawa, Rajasthan. When she gained 15 pounds to get into the role, the social media-savvy actress posted a picture from a photo shoot and wrote: “If you’ve gained weight for a movie but still want to look sexy on Instagram. You know it’s time to relapse (sic). “

Internet users were not amused. An angry fan wrote: “And then they are committed to hugging your body as it is.” Another wrote: “You actually need to gain more weight to look sexy (sic).”

Time to eat your words, Sanon.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon shoots for Mimi’s second schedule. Kriti shared a picture of the sets and wrote on Instagram: “When everyone is happy to be on the set !! Second schedule of ‘Mimi’.” In the picture you can see Kriti smiling with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Saie Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Poreys’ national award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the film, Kriti will play the role of a young surrogate mother.

Kriti announced more details about the second schedule and said, “I am very excited about this schedule because it contains most of the key scenes in the film. It is a long schedule and we will finish the film without a song that will be done later.”

