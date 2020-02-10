Sixteen months and Rs 100 fees later, no signs of an IL and FS resolution plan

Advertisement

Written by Sandeep Singh

, Aashish Aryan

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 11th 2020, 9:20:45 am

Sixteen months after the new board took over management of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL & FS) group and spent nearly 100 billion rupees in fees, the new board, chaired by Uday Kotak, was unable to approve the resolution plan.

This has resulted in delays in the overall settlement of IL and FS debts. Since the new board took office in September 2018, IL & FS has only been able to complete the sale of its wind turbines. This led to a debt reduction of 4,300 billion rupees with a total debt of around 94,000 billion rupees.

Two board members and a consultant official told The Indian Express that dissatisfaction among those involved in the process is increasing as the settlement process does not proceed.

“Around 100 rupees have already been paid in legal fees and payments to the liquidation expert, and enough time has been spent. However, things are not moving as expected, ”said an IL&FS board member on condition of anonymity.

An official from one of the consultancy firms (appointed by the IL & FS board in October 2018) said the progress was not encouraging. “Since the resolution framework is not yet finished and the meetings are no longer productive, I don’t think it makes sense to attend these meetings,” he said.

According to one source, approval of the resolution proposal is only the first step, followed by the offer and handover of the company to the successful applicant.

An IL&FS spokesman declined to comment on questions asked about the slow progress of the resolution and the payment of nearly 100 rupees.

Last Friday, things returned to the top spot when creditors from Amber and Red companies asked questions about the jurisdiction of the National Court of Appeal for Company Law (NCLAT), saying that the Court of Appeals, which is a category (green, amber, and red) Solution allowed to “hinder their interests”.

In order to simplify the settlement process of IL & FS and its 348 subsidiaries, the company’s new board of directors had divided all companies into three groups, namely green, amber and red, based on their ability to service debt obligations.

At the time of classification, companies that were able to meet their debt obligations to both secured and unsecured creditors were classified in the green category, while companies that could only discharge their obligations to secured or senior secured creditors were classified in the amber category. The IL & FS group companies that were unable to service their liabilities to secured or unsecured creditors were classified in the red category.

In a statement to NCLAT on February 21, 2019, the new IL & FS board submitted the classification of 151 companies – 50 were green, 13 amber, 80 red and eight were in different stages of processing.

The remaining (almost 200 companies) still had to be classified.

As of May 2019, there were almost 55 companies in the green category with a debt of almost 12,000 rupees. Back then, those responsible at IL & FS had hoped that these 55 companies would settle all of their debts by July 2019. But even these companies still have to pay their debts.

For companies in the Amber category, the bids received for most companies were “significantly lower than the average market value”, although the new board of IL & FS issued expressions of interest for public sale.

This prompted the new board to change the pace and approve the implementation of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

In the amber category, the bids received for companies such as Moradabad Bareily Expressway, Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company and Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway were below their market value.

Others, such as the West Gujarat Expressway, Easy Hyderabad Expressway and Barwa Adda Expressway, have received no offers, according to the new agency’s recent affidavit. These companies have external debt of Rs 7247 crore and internal fund-based debt of Rs 4107 crore.

The debt relief of most of these companies is stuck at some point, whether in discussions with lenders or when the debt restructuring is approved by the stakeholders.

For the almost 83 red companies, the new board of directors mentioned in its latest affidavit that there were up to 25 companies for which no decision could be taken in the near future.

These companies have a total external debt of rupees 49,110 billion, while internal fund-based debt is close to rupees 7,833 billion.

For some other IL & FS companies, the decision has not progressed because they themselves consider companies to be other subsidiaries. The resolution for these companies, the new board had said, “can only be tried after the resolution of the underlying companies”.

IL & FS and its subsidiaries had total debt of nearly 94,000 rupees when the NCLAT issued a moratorium on debt repayment in October 2018.

