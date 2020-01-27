Six reasons for Scotland to stop talking about a second independence referendum - Susan Dalgety

Advertisement

What Scotland needs is decent public services – surely that’s not too much to ask, writes Susan Dalgety.

Would everyone please stop talking about a second independence referendum – and I don’t just mean Nicola Sturgeon.

Advertisement

There are even some high-ranking Labor people like MSP Alex Rowley who prefer to make a second attempt to ask the Scots if they want to leave the UK.

Most people, with the exception of those whose political careers depend on it, are tired of chatting about another referendum.

What we really want is to be able to get a doctor’s appointment when we need it, not when the system says we can have one.

We want all of our children to get the best possible education, not just the 39 percent of school leavers who are lucky enough to graduate.

We want our frail old people to receive the best possible care – preferably at home, but also in a comfortable nursing home if necessary.

We want punctual trains with enough seats for everyone.

New hospitals that open on time and are safe for patients.

Childcare that normal mothers and fathers can afford.

In short, we want adequate public services. Is that really too much to ask?

The Scottish government will release its 2020-21 budget next Thursday. Thanks to the way Westminster calculates the UK budget, Scotland has to spend more public money per capita than England, almost £ 2,000 more per person.

Running a country is difficult, especially when the demands on precious public resources increase – and change.

Our population is aging, our infrastructure is creaking and the world of work is changing beyond recognition. It is therefore all the more important for the ruling party to focus on what is important to us and not on what works for it.

Advertisement