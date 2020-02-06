Six Nations rugby commentators should stop fighting - Bill Jamieson

Advertisement

It would be great if coverage of the Six Nations rugby tournament would follow a “slow TV” approach, writes Bill Jamieson.

Time, certainly, for ‘slow TV’ coverage of the Six Nations of Rugby – live broadcasts with a minimum of prattling, space-filling, irrelevant commentary.

Viewers can hardly hear the referee for expert opinions on what they think the referee would have said.

More audio-visual must be given to the stadium, the spectators and their response as the game progresses. Stadium atmosphere and the feeling of event and occasion is almost completely lost!

Part of this pre-match windbaggery now means that four or five viewers watch the game in a studio full of electronic equipment and takes up to half an hour and more before the game starts.

They then browse the entire game and comment extensively on incidents four or five minutes earlier, while the game has continued.

I enjoy the “slow TV” programs of train and boat trips that have become cult watching.

We need to extend this to the overloaded verbal proverb of Six Nations, cut back on strange commentaries, short, one-line captions for scorers and offenses – and focus much more on the atmosphere and the reaction of the public. Awesome.