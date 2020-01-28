Advertisement

The author Sir Philip Pullman has demanded that the Brexit 50p be boycotted in commemoration because it has no Oxford comma.

The coin, which circulates on January 31, reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

An Oxford comma is used after the penultimate entry in a list with three or more entries, ie after the word “prosperity”.

His Dark Materials author Sir Philip wrote on Twitter that the coin “should be boycotted by all readers” because of the omission.

Stig Abell, editor of the Times Literary Supplement, also condemned the punctuation of the coin.

He tweeted: “Not the only objection, but the lack of a comma after” prosperity “kills me.”

User @ TychoNestoris1 however replied: “Be away with your American serial comma nonsense!”

The punctuation mark, also known as a serial comma, derives its common name from the Oxford University Press (OUP).

The OUP style guide states: “Include a comma before the” and “or” or “in a list of three or more elements.”

Author and business commentator Frances Coppola said punctuation was not essential for the new 50p.

In response to Sir Philip, she tweeted: “As all educated people know, the Oxford comma is completely optional.

“But it offends both in its presence and in its absence.

“Whatever the choice, someone will think it is wrong.

“There could be no better memory of Brexit.”

Sir Philip noted that the debate was not a question of grammar but of spelling, the conventions of language.

Around three million Brexit coins will be in circulation in the UK as of Friday, with a further seven million to be added later this year.

