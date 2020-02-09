Sir Keir Starmer's mother-in-law dies after an accident

Advertisement

Leader leader Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law died after an accident.

Shadow closet member Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events on Friday due to the situation.

Chairman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweeted Sunday: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday after an accident two weeks ago.

“Thank you to everyone who is so kind and supportive and for respecting the privacy of his family in this difficult time.”

Co-leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey later tweeted her condolences and wrote: “Send all our solidarity and condolences to Keir and his family”.

Lisa Nandy added: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Keir, his family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time,” while Emily Thornberry tweeted: “My thoughts and condolences are with Keir, Victoria and their families on this very sad and difficult time.”

Sir Keir placed a message of thanks to the hospital staff for their support over the past two weeks.

He tweeted: “No words can express the depth of our gratitude to all the incredible staff at St Mary’s Hospital’s intensive care unit for the care and support they have provided to our family for the past two weeks @ImperialNHS”.

