Advertisement

In July 2018, the Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay published a short article on a mysterious $ 375,000 contribution from Global Energy Producers to America First Action, a pro Trump Super Pac. Eighteen months later, federal agents arrested Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman on their way to Dulles Airport; they held one-way tickets. Republican politicians who took their money unload it as if it had been infused with corona virus, and the president suddenly forgot the name of her former patron: Rudy Giuliani.

With the correspondent of the White House, Asawin Suebsaeng, Markay now takes an airy look at Trumpworld and the capital of our nation. Your book consists of fresh reports, previous columns and gossip, and more. It is filled with stories of greed, envy, and almost violence, along with plans, outbursts, and profanity.

Think of it as a non-fictional beach reading for our impeachment winter.

Advertisement

Few are spared. Donald Trump’s uncertainty and temperament, Steve Bannon’s foul mouth, and Jared Kushner’s habit of knowing less than he thinks are all seen. Sinking in the Swamp contains material for The Daily Show worth at least a week.

It records the President’s fear of an assassination attempt when he repeatedly asks if the White House windows are bulletproof. “Are you sure?” Trump repeated. Tweets about “Your Favorite President, Me!” Believe a man who knows that almost half of the country despises him.

Items. In the last days of the 2016 elections, Trump unloaded deputy campaign leader David Bossie, who repeatedly tried to curb the candidate’s tweets. Though Kellyanne Conway was Bossie’s boss technically, he should have the necessary depth. But according to Markay and Suebsaeng, Trump went from being unimpressed to worried and then lost it: “GOT IT FROM HERE !!! HAVE REMOVED THE FUCK FROM ME. “

Embed book

It didn’t matter that Bossie was instrumental in delivering Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He would be exiled, referred to Citizens United’s Political Action Committee, and write books praising the President but never serving in the White House. Gratitude? Not exactly.

Items. In May 2017, one day after the President fired FBI director James Comey, Bannon shouted on a television set tuned to CNN: “YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RUSSIA? YOU CAN SUCK MY FUCKING DICK! “

With all of Bannon’s chatter, however, he reportedly advised against firing Comey, calling it the biggest mistake “perhaps in modern political history”. Unlike his former employer and son-in-law, Bannon had a sense of history and an appreciation for irony.

As for Trump, he was jealous and upset with the attention that Saturday Night Live gave Bannon. According to the authors, SNL has helped Trump “acidify” his advisor, creating a catalyst for his early exit from the west wing. Like the deity of the Decalogue, there will be no other gods before him because he is a jealous god.

Trump also struggles to distinguish between friend and foe. Sinking in the Swamp shows how he pounced on Fox News’ Sean Hannity for his “ultra-sycophantic” interview style and described Hannity’s questions as “stupid”.

On the other hand, Hannity was caught saying by the president, “What the hell is wrong with him?” This happened after Trump had given no condolences to the widow of Roger Ailes, Hannity’s former boss. The camera doesn’t always tell the whole story.

Items. Jared Kushner’s knowledge of NATO is not the greatest. Markay and Suebsaeng report that the president’s son-in-law apparently didn’t know what NATO was actually doing. In the run-up to a NATO trip in May 2017, Kushner spat on the assembled reporters a “salad of words that reminds of the President’s own ramblings when it comes to topics and trifles that he cannot deal with”.

A Dauphin whose father bought his child after Harvard did not appear to know Article 5. The NATO treaty clause, which provides for an attack on a member, is an attack on everyone. If you’re with Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Salman, you’re not a foreign policy star. However, if you are married to the President’s daughter, it doesn’t matter. As for Kushners’ lauded Deal of the Century? Their appeal seems to be limited.

Sinking in the Swamp also records some lighter moments, like Suebsaeng and Cliff Sims, a Trump White House refugee and tell-all-writer who almost gets into a fist fight in the bar of Trumps Hotel in DC. Sims would be driven out of Eden on the Potomac after allegedly secretly recording a meeting with the President that he reportedly repeated for others.

Other vignettes include actor Jon Voight, who confused “Swin” with Steve Mnuchin, the finance minister, in a phone call. Voight and Suebsaeng finally met in person at the religious Values ​​Voters Summit. The actor was stunned but polite.

Almost on time the book closes with Goodfellas’ final remarks. The authors say, “Almost every bagman and water carrier for this president ends up on Henry Hill.” The gangster in Martin Scorsese’s film is in a witness protection program and is complaining about his case out of grace. In the film, Hill announces: “We organized everything … Today everything is different … I live the rest of my life like a schnapps.”

Or not. Not everyone in Trump’s orbit is Michael Cohen or Roger Stone.

The president is acquitted of the Senate, his approval of a flood mark, the democratic field looks dwarf and disordered. Another book about the mob, Jimmy Breslin’s The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Directly, could be read well.

The Iowa Caucuses debacle will be experienced and repeated until November. What lies between our infinite reality show and the sand of the Colosseum in Rome? Time and technology. A bit more.