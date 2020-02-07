Sing proudly, Pentatonix fans - they hear you and think you sing incredibly well.

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – No one has ever doubted that Filipinos are singers by nature – but now we have the ultimate seal of approval from no less than the Grammy-winning acapella group Pentatonix.

The group traveled around the world to perform, and although they had many wonderful fan experiences, they know from their previous shows in the country that there is no audience like the Filipino audience – if only because of their vocal skills.

“The Filipino audience, I’ve never met an audience that just sings so incredibly well,” the group’s beatboxer Kevin Olusola said in a phone interview with Rappler.

“The Filipino audience, they know harmony, they can all riff very well, so it’s really fun, because if we want to sing something back, they sing it so perfectly,” he said. “It’s incredible to hear. I totally love it, it’s so much fun.”

Pentatonix is ​​traveling to Manila to perform in this country for the first time since 2016, and the group is looking forward to meeting their Filipino fans again.

“I think the special thing is that we can connect with the Filipino fans. We haven’t been there yet, I would say, maybe since 2016, I suspect. It’s just the fact that we’re coming up with a brand new show that I think people will really, really love, ”he said, adding with excitement that he hopes to add some halo-halo backstage eat.

The show, which is part of Pentatonix: The World Tour, has a setlist with some real catchy tunes and classics: “Havana” by Camila Cabello, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and “The Sound of Silence ”by Simon and Garfunkel.

Kevin said that their selection of songs is based on pieces that they look forward to and that create a steady pace for the listeners.

“We just create a bow to the show that makes sense,” said Kevin. “I don’t know if the sequence necessarily has a story, but we’re going to make an arc so that there aren’t too many slow songs in part of the show. It’s balanced so people still feel like they’re on a trip.”

Her setlist also contains much of her original music.

Find your own sound

Kevin said the group has now written about 35 or 36 original titles and they are trying to figure out which songs they like and how they will release them.

“We don’t know how we will release it, whether it will be an album or a single here and there.” We don’t know, but all we do know is that we love our original songs, ”he said.

It’s impressive that they have produced a good portion of the original titles, considering that they are known and loved by their fans for their cover versions of popular songs. As Kevin said, writing originals is not much different than writing covers.

“I don’t think it will be more difficult to write original music. I mean, the way we think about original music is like we cover songs we heard on the radio. So we go in and produce a regular song. We write the song with producers, write it as if we were listening to it on Spotify or the radio, and then we just do our normal process by recording the song and arranging it as we can best. A really great process and I think it’s fun to make or sing original songs that are important to fans, ”he said.

He also said that as an acapella group, they find out what they do best – singing.

“We don’t really mimic other instruments anymore because we realize that you know we are a vocal group and trying to imitate an electronic sound no longer makes sense because a voice cannot really mimic any of those sounds in a very much convincing, so we said you know what? We will do what we do best and focus on our singing and make it really beautiful so that hopefully people will enjoy it, ”he said.

Tour life

Pentatonix has been on tour since May 2019 and starts with shows in California, USA, before heading to Latin America and Asia.

Kevin said that the best thing about the tour so far, as you can imagine, is “just meeting the fans and visiting places we haven’t been in a long time and all the places we’ve never been before. “

He announced that the group was allowed to travel to South America for the first time.

“It was great, great fun for us,” he said. “It was cool to finally meet all of those fans from Brazil, Argentina and Mexico that we had heard of on social media, and they keep tweeting us, Instagram us, that we’ve never met. I think it’s super, super special for us. “

He told of a special moment during their show in Argentina when he and his colleague Matt Sallee led the audience to sing “Ole, Ole, Ole” and describe it as “a great sing along”.

“So we did it with them and it was the craziest experience. I mean, they jumped like a one direction concert,” he said. “It was the craziest fan experience we’ve ever had, I thought it was crazy, it wasn’t possible.”

Going on tour week after week and waking up in different time zones is of course exhausting – but the members ensure that they take care of themselves.

With Halo-Halo as a definite exception, Kevin said that most of them eat and exercise well to keep track of their game.

“I would say we drink a ton of water, I mean tons and tons and tons of water. And you know that each of us tries to sleep about 8 to 10 hours a day because your body is your instrument. So if you don’t sleep enough, your body and voice cannot function as efficiently as you like. ” he said.

The group will soon arrive in Manila, just in time for their concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday February 8th, and it will be a night of amazing voices – both from the performers on stage and from the Filipinos, naturally born singers, who they are in the audience. – Rappler.com