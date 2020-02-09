Simi Valley police search for shooter in road rage shootout

Advertisement

Simi Valley police were looking for a motorist who shot another driver in a rage incident on Sunday, police said.

A man was driving his vehicle west on Los Angeles Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Police were trying to pass the male driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck as they headed north on Stearns Street on Saturday, police said in a statement.

The man in the van shot through the open side window of the driver and shot the other man, who hit the front passenger door, police said. The driver was not injured.

The driver of the van then fled and was last seen on Stearns and Cochran streets.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-thirties with tattoos on his neck who was wearing a Washington Nationals navy baseball cap and driving a dark blue or gray Toyota Tundra multi-cab van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Detection Unit of the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.