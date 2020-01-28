Advertisement

The coronavirus epidemic will have a “significant” impact on Chinese growth, warned economists, the “joker” of as yet unknown infections posing potentially serious risks to the global economy.

Asia-Pacific stocks continued to slide on Tuesday following heavy losses earlier this week which saw the death toll from the epidemic in China almost double in two days to 105.

The number of infections has risen to 4,500, a 45% increase from Monday, with Chinese authorities confirming that the virus can be transmitted by “respiratory droplet transmission” or by contact.

Mainland China’s markets are closed until February 3 at the earliest, providing a bulwark against losses, but financial contagion has spread across Asia and the rest of the world.

South Korea, where a fourth case was confirmed on Tuesday, saw its Kospi index drop more than 3% and the Australian ASX200 fell 1.3%. Equities in Europe and the United States suffered similar heavy losses on Monday. The Chinese currency, the yuan, fell to its lowest level in a month.

Economists have agreed that the epidemic would have a negative impact in China, but the lack of understanding of how the virus spreads and how it could worsen the uncertainty of the mix and worsen investor concerns.

Citigroup said on Tuesday, “The generic nature is not the death rate, but the degree of Wuhan virus infection. The economic impact will depend on the success of controlling this epidemic. “

Consultant Capital Economics said impact could be similar to Sars epidemic in 2003, which slashed growth by three percentage points

“The epidemic is growing too quickly to predict with certainty the ultimate extent of the economic damage,” said Capital Chief Economist Mark Williams. “But it is now certain that the epidemic will have a significant impact on China’s GDP this quarter.”

And although China quickly recovered from Sars, Williams said that the local economy was much stronger in 2003 and that it was not faced with the cyclical and structural headwinds posed by the slowdown in population growth and of industrialization.

Gerard Burg, senior international economist at Australian bank NAB, admitted that it was difficult to predict the impact of the epidemic because there was so little information or data from China.

But he said there would be “a large flow effect outside of China, particularly in Southeast Asia due to the growing importance of Chinese tourism”.

He said that countries like Thailand, which depends on China for about a quarter of its 10 million annual tourists, “really jump” because Thailand may be reluctant to have people traveling there from China and Chinese, with many closed cities, unable to travel.

“Southeast Asia has already felt the brunt of the US trade war, so there is the potential for a negative impact,” he said.

Chinese authorities stepped up attempts to control the spread on Tuesday as the capital Beijing recorded its first victim of the epidemic and the country’s second city, Shanghai, said it now has 13 confirmed cases.

Another big industrial city, the Tangshan steel center, said it was stopping public transport, adding to dozens of similar movements across the country where millions of people are locked out.

Viet Nguyen, a senior macroeconomics researcher at the University of Melbourne, said that restrictions already imposed in many areas would mean that Chinese consumers would spend less and travel less, which would hurt the economy.

It was difficult to say what the final impact would be, he said, noting that Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic, was not a major industrial area.

But he added, “It depends on China’s ability to contain the epidemic. If it spreads from Hubei to manufacturing centers on the east coast and the southeast coast, there may be more of a problem. ”

