Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

With crude oil prices continuing to fall due to concerns about the spread of the virus in China, gasoline and diesel prices were cut for the sixth time in a row today. The gasoline price decreased by 11 paise per liter and the diesel price by 13 paise per liter. For the past six consecutive days, gasoline prices have dropped by £ 1.22 per liter and diesel prices have dropped by £ 1.47 per liter.

In New Delhi, a liter of gasoline costs £ 73.60 today and diesel costs £ 66.58. In Mumbai, a liter of gasoline costs £ 79.21 per liter and diesel costs £ 69.79 per liter. If you’re in Bengaluru, you’ll have to pay £ 76.06 for gasoline and £ 68.79 for diesel. In Chennai, gasoline costs £ 76.44 and diesel costs £ 70.33. Those in Hyderabad have to pay £ 78.26 for gasoline and £ 72.60 for diesel. In Gurgaon you pay £ 73.35 for petrol and £ 65.77 for diesel.

The price of gasoline has now returned to the mid-November level, while the diesel price is close to the mid-December level.

Advertisement

Crude rates:

After surpassing the $ 70 a barrel mark on January 8, amid tensions between the United States and Iran, crude oil prices dropped about $ 10 to below $ 60.

Brent crude fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 59.17 at 0114 GMT after hitting a three-month low at $ 58.50 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate lost 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $ 53.02 after falling to its lowest level since early October at $ 52.13.

The impact of the corona virus on the Chinese economy is causing crude oil prices to plummet as traders fear a decline in oil demand. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore, West Texas Intermediate, could drop to $ 47-50 a barrel, while Brent could drop to $ 55.

When the death toll exceeded 100, the United States warned its citizens not to travel to China.

,

Advertisement