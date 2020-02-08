SIGN. Review: Sarge in Charge - Plus, the big unhealthy reveal of season six?

Advertisement

Chloe Bennet informed us that this season there were swords at S.H.I.E.L.D. could give. And last Friday a “magic” (?) Saber was confirmed, in whose hand and for what purpose?

After saving S.H.I.E.L.D. Sarge, who had headquarters last week, had Mack over a small barrel. Mack came halfway there by giving Sarge the keys to his truck. However, Sarge can only take one of his crew members on a mission to stop the top of the earth with the help of the “creator” of the stranglers, with the addition of every expert and daisy. Sarge chooses Snow and warns Mack not to get in their way. Mack agrees not to leave the ground without claiming that the Zephyr is their base in the air.

While driving to Nebraska, they watch on the radar how a lot of random, strangler-stricken people gather in nowhere and combine explosively to form a community of these crystalline issues. Sarge warns the others: “She is coming, and everyone close to your heart dies.” However, if Sarge can sufficiently close the Creator, he has … a sword that he wants to wield over her heart. In addition, Snow turns out (creepy) as a little candy for Deke, who had to go through this experience when his technical talent was supposed to repair Sarge’s “Shrike Repellant”. spilled out.

Meanwhile in the house: The crew of the ship that Fitz and Jemma Izel helped have their concerns about the bucket with bolts that are soaring, but Fitz is fine with the 50/50 chances of winning. Everything seems to be a lot of noise for nothing, because the ship makes an upswing without incident, after which Jemma and Fitz see how their residence emerges behind the moon. Izel explains to her new Terrans that she was looking for artifacts that were part of her living environment. Lately she thought they had been on Chronica, but that wasn’t the case. This world in Flip has been “destroyed” even though it is not at fault. As a replacement, it means that she is persecuted by her personal ruthless nemesis, which we can only imagine Sarge. Why is this particular person chasing her like this? “As a result, I know the reality about him,” says Izel. “I know what he is actually.”

After that, FitzSimmons personally agree that the artifacts that Izel is looking for are the Kree monoliths – which, as Jemma Fitz explains, have all been destroyed. This replacement leads to a rather fun dialogue about the wedding ceremony that Fitz missed, how jealous he is of her first husband, and the ability of his personal marriage evening to stay as much as possible.

As for Izel, what / who is she? While FitzSimmons unsuccessfully tries to get the communication with her friends on Earth going, we see Izel’s “mother” a little tantrum, which later attacks crew member Toad. Toad and his equally obsessed buddy will then be part of Izel and her zombie-like military in the halls as the ship begins its descent, with FitzSimmons not being smarter yet.

Back on Earth, Benson’s analysis suggests that the creator that Sarge spoke of is a demon named Izel and that the artifacts she is looking for are the Kree monoliths. In the meantime, Pax and Jaco were held in place by chains and the containment capsule. After Pax tries to escape (but still kills a pink shirt), he gossips that Sarge’s plan involves a bomb. This information is quickly passed on to Daisy and Could, who face sarge. The fact is, he has already armed the bomb and put the truck on autopilot. And any Daisy quake to stop him might trigger it prematurely. Sarge escapes to the truck roof, where he creates a kind of interdimensional portal and uses it to step onto the Zephyr, exactly where Pax and Jaco are held. In the meantime, Daisy, Could, Deke and Snow stay behind, are pretty caught in the truck and run towards the Shrike tower. All while Izel and her ship start their touchdown method.

Will Mack shoot down the alien ship without understanding that FitzSimmons is on board? Will he get Sarge’s Truck out sooner than the 200 mile radius bomb goes off and sacrifice Could, Daisy and Deke in the title of a better good? Will Deke be able to deactivate the sarge bomb that he just exposed?

“Collision Course, Half II” is the following week!