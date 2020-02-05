Siesta Key's Juliette Porter laughs at Tyler Cameron's dating rumors after partying in the Super Bowl

Advertisement

After rumors surfaced that Juliette Porter and Tyler Cameron are likely to be a brand new couple, the “Siesta Key” star took Instagram as an opportunity to joke about the rumors rumored.

Juliette Porter Met Miami for a massive Bowl weekend, and she or he was in a rattling, good company throughout their trip! A number of different topical stars were also in town for the massive sport, and he or she attended the same celebration as the Bachelorette star. Tyler Cameron, on February 1st. Various media outlets reported that the two looked like they had fun all night, and Juliette even posted a video with Tyler on her Instagram. After the advertising rumors surfaced on February 4, Juliette published one of many stories in her Instagram story about how she had “enjoyed” with Tyler in Miami.

Nevertheless, she has added a label that makes it appear that nothing is happening between them. “I met Jamie Foxx That night too and we had additional fun, ”Juliette signed the picture sarcastically. She also shared a picture of herself and Alesso She posed for a photo that she jokingly replaced with the headline “Let’s not overlook Alesso, we had a great time!”. Juliette seems to be happily picking up on the rumors about her love life, which has been scorching and difficult since her separation from her long-time daughter, a friend Alex Kompothecrasin 2019.

Apparently Juliette went on Twitter on February 4 amid this new romance rumor to say that she is currently “talking” to a brand new man. Her tweet was published this week by Siesta Key and was the place her boyfriend was in summer 2019 in response to a scene. Robby Hayes, Get directly into a textual content news fight with Alex. “Alex texted Robby” I’m not losing, “and he texted the man I’m talking to,” Juliette wrote. “As a result, you realize … he’s misplaced.”

Juliette has not identified her new husband, but the supporters assume that this is the case Sam Loganwho she’s been hanging around with lately. The two work mostly in large teams and are represented in the other’s numerous Instagram posts. Sam was also at Juliette AT the Tremendous Bowl and he or she published a photo with him on her Instagram with the heading “@Sam_Jlo My first Tremendous Bowl was one for the books, thank you or an unforgettable weekend.” Sam was also with Juliette and her co-workers while seeing Siesta Key on February 4th.

In the meantime, Tyler was most recently associated with Kylie Jenners BFF, Stassie Karanikolau, The two spent New Year’s Day together, but numerous businesses indicated that their affair was not serious. He dated earlier than that Gigi Hadid for 2 months at the end of summer time. In 2019, he took second place Hannah Browns Season of the Bachelorette.