Programs that start out as a refuge for the weary people of the liberal junk on TV can’t resist ending up spitting leftist talking points. So it was with The Ranch from Netflix which, in its eighth and last version on January 24, gave us a speech on gun control and a character who becomes inexplicably gay in middle age.

There were still a few jokes for the Conservatives, but it sounded like harassment rather than creating a show that could appeal to half of America that does not loop with Hollywood. Meanwhile, the plot points have led to a liberal agenda. Maggie (Debra Winger), the former matriarch of the Bennett family who divorced her husband and left Colorado to care for a sick sister, was still the symbolic hippie of the series, but there was always a joke sweet in the early years. She’s back now, and the tone is decidedly meaner.

It was really embarrassing when Maggie told her ex-husband Beau (Sam Elliott) about guns (something they enjoyed as a family) in episode 7 “What was I thinking?” She decided to turn all of her weapons into a police force and also encouraged her: “How many weapons do you really need?”

MAGGIE: Okay, we were a family who fired guns together. We had a Christmas card. We hold them all and he said “all we want for Christmas is our second amendment.”

BEAU: It’s still my favorite. So I don’t understand what has changed.

MAGGIE: Me. I’m fed up. I’m fed up with people who say they need an assault weapon to defend themselves and I’m tired of turning on the TV and seeing another mass shooting. Beautiful, why aren’t you sick of this?

The thing about these anti-gun talking points is that they are wrong. The Liberals do not just want to take “assault rifles”, they hate all rifles. They also ignore the fact that, since the possession of firearms has increased in America, violent crime has decreased. Why bother with facts when they can throw these things on TV shows and convince people that it is true?

Meanwhile, Maggie is back in Colorado only to visit and sell her business before moving to Florida. She will liquidate everything and move into a commune, in the cases of which her life savings will go while her family is struggling to keep a roof over their heads at home. Part of the reason she decided to stay in Florida is because of this new communist lifestyle (at least she chooses it, unlike the millions of people murdered under communism in the real world), and partly because she met someone. This someone is, of course, a woman. Suddenly, in her sixties, she is attracted to women, even if she does not want to put a label on it and call herself lesbian.

Too bad. A show that started out so unique and so promising ended with the same Liberal bias you see everywhere else on TV.

