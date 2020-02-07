Shut up, dude: This week's best and worst comments

Advertisement

I’ve liked this column since I discovered it, and you’re one of the best comment areas on the Internet. In fact, I feel a little inappropriate because I don’t have a catch like BixMeister’s wonderful anecdotes, the Vails-Line of the day or Both Grouse’s essential moments or or …

All I do is point out my lack of musical knowledge and comment on whether I like the song being discussed or why I agree with Tom’s analysis or not. I doubt any of you will notice me and my coffee avatar at all. I agree, but basically I am unable to lurk. Therefore, I will generally comment, even if I have nothing to say. When we get to virtual year 1984, I can talk about my earliest memories of growing up in a sleepy Oxfordshire village and the soundtrack to such a childhood.

Anyway, enough of me, we come to the flesh of things, today’s entry. Tom described Wednesday’s number one as early 1980s. I disagree respectfully. This honor belongs to this song. It’s not my favorite Blondie song, it’s not even my favorite Blondie number one song (though it’s the top 3).

Advertisement

It’s a beautiful song from the first driving beat of this disco-style beat (that could have come from the often-mentioned “Four on the Floor”, but since I don’t have a musical background, I don’t even know what that means) that Clem Burke plays over the undercurrent of the Roland CR-78, which gives it a slightly breathless energy. This goes with Debbie Harry’s voice, which is always close to being out of breath. This is a muscular-sounding song about fragility, losing love with the title metaphor, which is perhaps the best example of this.

For me, it’s one of two 9/10s on parallel lines – the other is one or the other that I don’t think will be included in this column.

And while it was long before I was born, ShallowLimey would be a draw if he didn’t at least mention Debbie Harry in that white dress on the album cover. Wowza.