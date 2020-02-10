Advertisement

Remixes are unlikely to go out of style, and this time Bappi Lahiri’s song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, was remixed or recreated by Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh’s lead actor Saheb (1985). And the film that recreated this legendary song is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

It’s no news that this is a homosexual love story, a passionate love story of two men who decide to take their relationship beyond that. So a song about the love of two men and nobody else had to be made. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are the couple here and tell the whole world that they are in love.

The song takes you back to the 80s when shimmering clothes and disco lights dominated teenage outings and Hindi cinema discovered what was over the top and how important melodrama was for cinematic narratives. Check out the song here and enjoy:

The film makes the right noises and given Khurrana’s belated dream run, this could be his eighth success in a row. From February 21, let’s see how much love this love story brings!

