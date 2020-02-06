Should you text your friend about Valentine's Day benefits? A dating coach weighs in

Advertisement

The time has come again: Most of the florists’ shop windows are filled to the brim with red decor, roses, hearts and huge teddy bears that cling to heart-shaped gifts. That can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is getting closer. For some, love is in the air! And for some, it’s a time of confusion. When you’re in an FWB situation, navigating the Valentine’s season with someone you aren’t romantic with can be confusing. If you are wondering whether you should send your friend a text message for Valentine’s Day or not, it makes perfect sense. It is perfectly valid not to have a black or white answer in a room that is relatively gray.

So is it okay to wish your FWB a nice Valentine’s Day? “I don’t think you should text them unless you have a relationship where you joke a lot,” Trina Leckie, separation coach and podcast separation moderator BOOST, told Elite Daily. For a healthy and balanced FWB situation, it is important that you and your friend are on one side. If you don’t fancy casual jokes, your FWB could interpret your Valentine’s wish as something romantic. Even if you just mean it as a friend, something like Valentine’s Day has a super romantic connotation, so keep in mind that it could send a mixed signal.

“It could cause problems between the two of you because the person you’re texting thinks this is a sign that you want more than just an FWB situation,” said Leckie. “Disappointments can also occur if the person does not respond as you hoped.”

When considering your motives for writing your FWB for Valentine’s Day, it’s important to consider how you feel when they don’t respond the way you want them to. It can also be important and necessary to judge whether you actually like that person romantically. If you find that you have developed feelings for them, it may be time for an honest conversation.

If you really just want to confirm the holiday because you enjoy it, it may be okay to send an SMS to your FWB. You could even hang out with your FWB on vacation if you know you’re both on the same page, what you want from each other. “I feel like it’s okay to hang out on Valentine’s Day and treat it like every other day, but I think it is important for couples in a romantic situation to confirm the vacation,” said Leckie. It’s about protecting yourself from injury or confusing your FWB. If you are both good communicators and understand each other, it is less likely to cause confusion or hurt feelings.

“I was hanging out with an FWB on Valentine’s Day and we had a great time. We ordered food and spent the night in bed with no high expectations for the whole night. It was fun and frankly a perfect Valentine’s Day,” says Nicole, 24 “I don’t think it would mean the same thing as a friend, girlfriend, or partner, but for me it’s still just about who you want to spend the day with.” It makes sense that you vacation with someone with whom you have a close relationship – but you must tell your FWB.

However you spend this Valentine’s Day, I hope you take some time to celebrate yourself. Sometimes it can be like there is a lot of pressure to have a great time on V-Day because it’s a vacation rooted in love. Remember: there is no right way to spend this vacation. We hope you feel the equivalent of a million heart emojis because your ability to communicate your feelings and build relationships should be celebrated in both small and large ways.