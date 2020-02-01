Should MTV remove Michael Jackson's name from the Video Vanguard Award?

Advertisement

It is said that MTV is intrigued to drop the King of Pop title from the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award presented on the VMAs. Would that be the right name?

The first Vanguard Awards were given to David Bowie, The Beatles and Richard Lester in 1984 as part of the first MTV Video Music Awards. In 1991, three years after Jackson won the award himself, he was renamed the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Not too long ago, in 2018, Jennifer Lopez shot the first Latin American artist to receive the award.

Now, six months after the Leaving Neverland documentary picked up the allegations against Jackson, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, explain that the singer sexually abused them as children: “There are a lot of heated dialogues about simple methods in the community with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award… and it gets ugly, ”says an offer from the website Six. “There is talk of changing the title or giving up altogether … It’s a large number.”

For the 12-month VMAs that take place on Monday, August 26, no recipient was presented for the award, which is not awarded annually.

What should MTV do with the Video Vanguard Award?