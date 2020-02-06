Should Colorado students get an excused absence from school because of mental health issues?

Advertisement

DENVER (KDVR) – Students in Colorado are granted an excused absence due to illness symptoms such as the common cold or flu. There are currently no excuses for mental health problems.

This could change soon.

“There is no difference between a mental and a physical illness,” said Kari Eckhert, who lost her son to suicide in 2018. “If your child came to you in Colorado and said, ‘I have to stay home, I’m worried today.’ You would have to call school and lie. “

Now: press conference at #coleg to discuss behavioral health bills today … with the aim of preventing violence in schools. SB 1 deals with behavioral training for teachers. SB 14 deals with excused absences from mental health problems for students. pic.twitter.com/lOfuVvDWpI

– Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 6, 2020

Eckhert joined the legislature on Thursday to support SB 14, which would allow excused absences for mental health.

“It’s no fun sitting in class and getting advice from your teachers if you don’t feel good,” said Hanna Newman, junior at Lakewood High School, in support of the bill.

However, some outside the Capitol wonder if students will take the opportunity.

“I was in high school not too long ago. I would definitely use that,” said Bonnie Fredrickson, adding: sad. ‘”

In response to the criticism, Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) said the bill would help end the mental health stigma.

“The policy does not add to or increase the number of absences. If someone abuses it, procedures and policies already exist,” said Fields.

The law was passed unanimously by the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. The Senate will vote on this soon.

