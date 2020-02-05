Shopping: magic in detail

Advertisement

Dora Mae Jewelry breathes new life into vintage styles.

Abalone pendant necklace “Mysteries and Miracles”, $ 149 Hung from the star necklace, $ 149 Fancy turquoise star chain of the festival, $ 99 Along the coast pearl necklace, $ 189 Hyde and Seek necklace, $ 289 Metal cuff with rhinestones, $ 189 Rhinestone flower cuff, $ 229 Living in a dream fringe earrings, $ 129 Life-giving leopard earrings, $ 189 All you ever hoped for was True Leather Cuff, $ 189 Star hit rhinestone bracelet, $ 149

Dora Mae Jewelry is located in Ivanhoe Village and is a quaint, cozy boutique where accessory lovers will find unique styles that are much more than just a pretty piece of jewelry.

When owner Ansley Schrimsher (picture) inherited her grandmother Dora Mae’s jewelry, which had been collected for over 50 years, she decided to use her background in design to reinvent the vintage pieces with a modern twist.

Advertisement

“I saw the beauty in the old pieces, but also the potential for new life,” says Schrimsher. “Every vintage piece told a story and kept its sentimental value without compromising on style.”

It was not long before Schrimsher received a request to give other people’s heirloom jewelry a grade. In 2008 she officially started her business – and three years ago she opened the store in Ivanhoe Village. Today Schrimsher relies on her eye for design and the relationships she has built with antique dealers to make every object a unique piece of jewelry.

The Magic Mae line combines delicate 14-carat gold from the late 1800s with opals, turquoise, emeralds and garnets. Some art deco style items are accented with rhinestones from the 1940s, while other parts have a modern touch from the mid-century. Pearl necklaces with accents of rose quartz, jade and amazonite are handmade by artisans in Madagascar.

“Every new design is a creative problem-solving adventure,” says Schrimsher.

And although each piece is different, they all have a flair for playfulness and mood – and an unmistakable name that comes from Dora Mae’s personal poetry library.

“We have a book with all of her poems that she published before she died,” says Schrimsher. “Now we take expressions from your poetry book and your personal collection and use them as names for our pieces.”