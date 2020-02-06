Advertisement

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar believes that there should be female commanders in battalions or units in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to ensure gender equality.

He shared his thoughts on Twitter and Instagram and wrote: “Respect all men from the Army, Air Force and Navy. If you really believe women are equal, give them the honor and respect to command you. You are entitled and they have every right to command a battalion or a unit. “

A user asked on Instagram whether the filmmaker followed his advice and whether there was a compensation parity for his actresses. The filmmaker replied: “Yes, Deepika was paid the highest in Piku.”

Deepika Padukone is currently the highest paid actress from B-Town and Big B had told bollywoodlife.com in 2016: “In Piku, Deepika Padukone was paid more than I do. That says two things – one that she is obviously more important than me and secondly, I’ve lost my price scale because I’ve worked so long and maybe I’m not that important now to get that kind of money. “

Shoojit Sircar is constantly commenting on gender equality and women’s rights. He recently shared a contribution against the taboos associated with menstruation.

He had said: “Sharada Ma used to worship God regularly during her menstruation … Ramakrishna said who said menstruation was impure? What part of your body was impure? Purity is in the mind and soul.”

