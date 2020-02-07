Shirts designed by a 6 year old from the local Colorado Children's Hospital

Advertisement

DENVER – Simple designs with a strong message are at the heart of a new fashion line inspired by a 6 year old local.

Liv Guldbrandsen suffered a seizure at the age of 18 months. The event led her and her family to meet the staff at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Now, at the age of 6, Liv told her mother Kelly Guldbrandsen that she wanted to make clothes that children’s patients knew would be “always loved”.

The family brought this concept to the sewing machine nine months ago and created “Sweat Love Soul”.

Some of the designs were designed by Liv and her brothers and contain phrases such as “I am strong, powerful and kind” and “Love is in the air”. Her hope is to inspire Children’s Hospital Colorado with her clothing line and part of the proceeds from her sales.

