Shires Income – Building on a great 2019

The second half of 2019 was a profitable period for investors in Shires Income (SHRS), as confidence increased its outperformance of both the UK market and the average competing fund. Investors also benefited from the abolition of the discount as the share price rose to the NAV. Trust continues to issue shares (a process that started in January 2019 after a long pause), and this should help expand the public, improve liquidity in shares and lower average operating costs … Read more

The manager remains focused on identifying good quality and attractively valued stocks rather than macroeconomic shifts, but the prospect of a more stable political environment in the UK seems to help sentiment.

High income with growth potential

SHRS strives to offer its shareholders a high level of income, along with the potential for growth of both income and capital from a portfolio that is substantially invested in UK large-capital shares. The portfolio can be further diversified with exposure to smaller UK companies and foreign equities. SHRS increases its income with a portfolio of irreparable preference shares and convertible bonds (and, if the manager considers it appropriate, fixed-income securities), partly funded by gearing to lower costs (loans).

