Shikara

U / A: drama, romance

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Actors: Aadil Khan, Sadia

Rating:

The important things first. And that’s just to get a nagging feeling from my chest and something that stopped before entering the theater. In light of this, it is a film that focuses on the massive, forced exodus of 4,000,000 Hindus, mostly Pandits, that took place in Kashmir in 1990 at the height of terrorism / militancy in the valley.

It is a deeply troubling event that dominates current Indian politics. When someone raises their voice against other atrocities today, they are simply asked: “Where were you when the Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes?” Now that half of the Indian population is under 25, they were not born.

A good part of the rest were children. It goes without saying that we should know about the humanitarian crisis. But how you tell an audience makes the difference. So clear up all doubts – Shikara is not a propaganda film, although she honestly adheres to facts and does not gloss over anything of the tragedy.

And by which I mean, it is not about blindly demonizing / dehumanizing the “other”, deepening the divisions further or reducing a subject to simplified binaries of good versus bad and directing the passions towards a political goal. As one of the characters in this film rightly says: “Aag toh laga logay; bujha nahin paaoge (it is easy to light the fire; it is difficult to extinguish it)!”

Here is the trailer of Shikara:

The credit for this is clearly the measured writing of this film, which sparkles in its serenity. The credits are shared by the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi (Lage Raho Munnabhai, PK, 3 idiots) and the author / journalist Rahul Pandita, whose non-fiction literature on the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus, Our moon has blood clots, remains one of the criticism celebrated bestseller. And this couldn’t have been an easy topic for Chopra himself, since he was a Kashmiri Hindu who lost his family property due to the crisis.

Sure, terrorism, also in the name of religion, is a political issue. But good art tends to heal and reflect. What Chopra still puts at the center of his film is love. It makes it easier to shed light on hate.

Shikara is in all respects a romance between the two main characters who, together with the grief of a lost home, share the happiness of togetherness and hope. The boys Aadil Khan and Sadia (who for some reason reminded me of Vidya Balan) play these roles with such innocence and such gentle expressions that they come straight from the heart. The music is soothing. Just like the orphaned valley, although it has fallen victim to the harsh bigotry on all sides, since the film began in the late 1980s, where the film begins and continues until 2018, where the film ends – with aging protagonists along with clouds of hopelessness over their original home.

Chopra knows how to reconcile all of this with the dispassionate skills of an intelligent storyteller / filmmaker. People of my year have an eternal weakness for him anyway, especially as a director of Parinda (1989), which was a breath of fresh air at a time when the quality of production in Bollywood was miserably below current Indian standards.

But his best film in my books is still the one he made in Kashmir – the outstanding crime thriller Khamosh (1985). This is his return to the goal after half a decade since the mess of Broken Horses, which appeared to be tarnished by global ambitions. The wait was worth it. The minimalist Shikara is undoubtedly his most personal and serious piece to date.

