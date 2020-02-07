Advertisement

Amid reports of the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s director Shikara, the filmmaker’s production company tweeted on Thursday that it would hit the screens on February 7, as scheduled. The film takes place against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir valley in late 1989 and early 1990 after the violent uprising of the Islamists.

“Update reg. PIL against #Shikara – The Hon. J & K HC has instructed parties to notify the matter to make representations accordingly. The matter will be placed on February 7th, 2020 at the entry point. No instruction to end The film will be released on February 7th. “Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films will be posted on Twitter. This comes after the J&K High Court on Friday hearing a PIL against “Shikara”.

“Given the allegations made in the petition and the alleged relief, we believe that there is a real urgency in this matter and that the response from the official respondents should be obtained through the temporary relief requested by the petitioners. We therefore propose that To publish the matter tomorrow in the morning session so that the respondents, especially the official respondents, can respond, “the court order said.

Advertisement

The petitioners have asked that respondents be advised to hold back the release of the film until it is reviewed and censored by the relevant authorities. remove the “collaborative, flammable and frivolous content” from the film, review the certificate issued for the film and censor the controversial and collaborative scenes / dialogues therefrom and ensure that all possible steps are taken to prevent polarization and Community atmosphere in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir “.

In the meantime, the petitioners have also asked that until the final submission of the written petition, the respondents are instructed to withhold the release of the film, which is due to be released on February 7.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete or remove the content at its own discretion, for whatever reason