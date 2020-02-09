Advertisement

After a Kashmiri Pandit woman launched Vidhu Vinod Chopra while showing his latest release Shikara, the filmmaker reacted to the incident. Chopra told IANS that his film is not a documentary, but an epic story of a cashmere-pundit couple and their difficulties, set against the backdrop of the cashmere-pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990.

“We respect everyone’s point of view. Let me also state that we have had several screenings and received a warm response and standing ovation on each screen. Several Kashmiri Hindus have told us that they tell their story exactly. Our film is not one Documentary, but an epic story of a Kashmiri-Pandit couple and their traces and suffering against the backdrop of the Kashmiri-Pandit exodus, “said Chopra.

He added, “It is mainly based on Rahul Pandita’s book” Our Moon has blood cloths “, several years of research and my own life as a Kashmiri Hindu. It took me 11 years to make this film and I want people urgently ask him to watch the film and then decide for himself. “

Advertisement

On Friday, a Kashmiri Pandit woman fought at a “Shikara” screening in Chopra. The director had turned out during the screening to get a first-hand public review of his film.

A viral video shows the woman yelling at Chopra and accusing him of “commercializing” the entire edition of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, adding that he does not do the real harm to the community – including genocide, mass rape, and murders by has portrayed Islamic radical groups – in his film.

She said: “Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (congratulations to you for your commercialization). As a Kashmiri Pandit, I reject your film. I reject it.”

Chopra was heard saying to the audience, “Har sachai ke do pehlu hote hain (there are two sides to every truth).”

The film takes place against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir valley in late 1989 and early 1990 after the violent uprising of the Islamists.

“Shikara” was opened on February 7th.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates