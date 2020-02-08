Advertisement

Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, had a slow but decent start at the box office on the first day of its release. Shikara brings the untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits to the screen. The film stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the leading role give us the plot of a flourishing romance in the conflict-stricken state of Kashmir.

The film managed to mint a total of 1.20 rupees at the box office on the first day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film was mainly released in the multiplex, and the business picked up speed after noon.

# Shikara surprises on the first day … Especially released at multiplex concerts, the business gathered impulses in the afternoon (nowadays a norm) … It has to double the number of day 1 on the second day and the trend on the third day for one respectable weekend will be kept totally … for € 1.20 cr. #India biz.

Advertisement

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

February 8, 2020

ON Midday review of Shikara reads: “Shikara is in all respects a romance between the two main characters who, together with the sadness of a lost house, share the happiness of being together and the constant hope. The boys Aadil Khan and Sadia (who for some reason remembered it) me of Vidya Balan), play these roles with such innocence and such gentle expression that your heart immediately leaks towards them. The music is soothing. “

Shikara deals with ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in Kashmir in 1989. The film records the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990. The film crashed into Mohit Suris Malang, though it did panned by the critics managed to earn over Rs 6 crore on the first day.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates