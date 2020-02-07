Advertisement

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives announced on Thursday the second edition of their “Amplio Speaker Series” with Margaret “Peggy” Dulany Rockefeller, founder and chair of Synergos. The event will take place on February 14th at the Taj West End in Bengaluru.

The highlight of the event is a fireside chat with Kumari Shibulal, founder and chairwoman, The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Peggy Dulany on the topic “The need for individual participation in philanthropy”.

Synergos is known for its active engagement with the United Nations and its mission to work with its partners to “mobilize resources and overcome social and economic differences, reduce poverty and create justice around the world”.

Regarding the upcoming event, Kumari said: “We at Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives are pleased to welcome Dulany as part of our efforts to drive social change in India. We believe that the upcoming Speaker Series will play a vital role in inspiring like-minded people and organizations to give something back to society. “

