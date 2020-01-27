Sheltered! Desperate Nets Hype Bolton ‘Bombshell’

Advertisement

In an effort to help the Democrats extend the Senate’s recall trial on Monday, the three networks seized an alleged “bomb” – though unverified – in future memoirs by former national security adviser John Bolton. All of the sensational coverage clearly designed to increase the pressure on Republican senators to call witnesses.

At the opening of NBC Today, co-host Savannah Guthrie proclaimed: “Break overnight, bomb.” Former national security adviser John Bolton is ready to turn his back on the president as news leaks from his explosive new book on what he says really happened with Ukraine. “ She wondered enthusiastically, “Will he testify?”

Advertisement

Since Bolton has not said a single word on this subject, it is certainly premature to declare that he is “ready to denounce the President”.

Presenting the report that followed a few minutes later, Guthrie again sprang to the “explosive report” and argued that Bolton should know “what had really happened in Ukraine”. White House correspondent Kristen Welker hung on to the day’s talking points: “This new book by John Bolton is called The Room Where It Happened, and it could be a bomb.”

As Welker continued to beat the “new explosive account,” the title on the screen sounded: “Bolton Bombshell to Impact Impeachment?; Book claims increase pressure on Republicans in the witness battle.”

The reporter explained:

As reported for the first time by the New York Times, Bolton, in an unpublished manuscript, writes that President Trump told him last August that he wanted to continue freezing nearly $ 400 million in military aid to the Ukraine until Ukrainian officials announce investigations into the Bidens.

Co-host George Stephanopoulos, head of ABC’s Good Morning America, said: “Also this morning, a bomb in President Trump’s dismissal trial. The amazing new report on John Bolton directly contradicts Trump’s defense … “

Touting the “Explosive report disrupts President Trump’s impeachment trial” as he entered the final segment, Stephanopoulos stressed how “this key witness sought by the Democrats” was “in direct contradiction to an essential element of the President’s defense”.

White House chief correspondent Jon Karl said, “The next day’s report in the New York Times shows how badly he (Bolton) can be on the record against the president.” : “Bolton Bombshell; Report: New book says Trump has tied Ukrainian aid to the investigations. “

Making sure to follow the story of the liberal media, co-host Anthony Mason started CBS This Morning with: “Bolton’s bomb. The former national security adviser reportedly said that President Trump had told him that Ukraine would not get any military aid without investigating Joe Biden and his son. How could this affect the impeachment trial? “

Like his colleagues from NBC and ABC, co-host Tony Dokoupil organized the coverage by stating: “A surprising new report could upset the trial in impeachment.” Correspondent Nancy Cordes told viewers: “Bolton drops the bomb in an unpublished manuscript for his next book. “The title on the screen reads:” Bolton’s Bombshell; NYT: Fmr. The adviser links POTUS to the freezing of Ukrainian aid to Biden. “

Cordes added: “Overnight, the Democrats in the Senate called the Republican resistance to hear new witnesses untenable. The leader of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, accused the White House of mass concealment. “

Sound clips were then included of Democratic presidential candidates promoting the story. A clip was shot of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren claiming that Bolton “waved his hand and said, ‘I have this direct evidence’. cannot call witnesses.

Whenever the liberal media wants to push a story, it instantly becomes a “bomb,” even before journalists have actually verified the claim or seen the evidence for themselves.

Here’s a transcript of the January 27 coverage on NBC Today:

7:01 a.m.ET

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Break during the night, bomb. Former national security adviser John Bolton ready to turn his back on the president as news leaks from his explosive new book on what he says really happened with Ukraine. Will he testify? This decision will likely come this week.

(…)

7:15 a.m.ET

GUTHRIE: The President’s impeachment trial continues this week. A second pivotal week. His defense team should resume his case. There is a new fight against potential witnesses, and why? Because of an explosive report about an unpublished book by former national security adviser John Bolton and what he has to say about the heart of the matter and what really happened in Ukraine, according to Bolton. NBC’s Kristen Welker is on Capitol Hill for us. Hello kristen.

KRISTEN WELKER: Savannah, good morning to you. This new book by John Bolton is called The Room Where It Happened, and it could be a bomb. In the document, according to the New York Times, Bolton accuses the president of suspending military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating his political rivals. The case at the heart of the indictment. Now, in just a few hours, the President’s legal team will return to the Senate to defend him.

(TITLE ON SCREEN: Bolton Bombshell to Impact Impeachment?; Book Claims Augmentes Pressure on Republicans in Witness Battle)

As President Trump’s attorneys plead for his acquittal …

JAY SEKULOW: The evidence is actually really overwhelming that the President did nothing wrong.

WELKER: … overnight, a new explosive account from former national security adviser John Bolton, which could undermine the president’s case. As reported for the first time by the New York Times, Bolton, in an unpublished manuscript, writes that President Trump told him last August that he wanted to continue freezing nearly $ 400 million in military aid to the Ukraine until Ukrainian officials announce investigations into the Bidens.

But the president argued that his decision to end aid was unrelated to these investigations, and in a late-night tweet he criticized his former adviser, writing in part: “I never said to John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens. If John Bolton said it, it was only to sell a book. “

According to the New York Times, several people told them what was in the manuscript, they did not see it again. NBC News either.

(…)

Here is a transcript of the cover on ABC of GMA:

7:01 a.m.ET

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Also this morning, a bomb in President Trump’s dismissal trial. The stunning new report on John Bolton directly contradicts Trump’s defense, claiming that the president linked Ukrainian aid to a Biden investigation. Will Bolton now be called by the Senate?

(…)

7:17 a.m.ET

STEPHANOPOULOS: We are turning to Washington and this explosive report has ended President Trump’s dismissal trial. The New York Times reports on the plan for a new book by former national security adviser John Bolton in which this key witness wanted by the Democrats claims that Trump told him that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations into Joe Biden and other Democrats, directly contradicting a central plank of the President’s defense. White House chief correspondent Jon Karl follows the latest news.

(ON-SCREEN TITLE: Bolton Bombshell; Report: New book says Trump tied Ukrainian aid to investigations)

JON KARL: President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton is a witness that Democrats want to testify in the Senate more than any other. The next day’s report in the New York Times shows how key he can be in the case against the president. Four weeks ago, Bolton submitted the manuscript of a book he wrote to the White House for a standard review to ensure it did not contain any classified information. Bolton writes that President Trump told him in August that he wants to continue suspending military aid to Ukraine until officials launch investigations into Trump’s rivals, including Joe Biden . This first-hand account directly contradicts what the president’s lawyers argued in defending him during the Senate trial this weekend.

MICHAEL PURPURA (WHITE HOUSE DEFENSE LAWYER): There is simply no evidence that President Trump has ever linked security assistance to investigations.

KARL: President Trump denied the tweeting claims overnight, citing, “I never told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations of the Democrats.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks to Jon for that. We will of course have live coverage of the Senate trial starting at 1:00 am Eastern time here on ABC.

Here is a transcript of the cover of CBS This Morning:

7:01 a.m.ET

ANTHONY MASON: Bolton’s bomb. The former national security adviser reportedly said that President Trump had told him that Ukraine would not get any military aid without investigating Joe Biden and his son. How could this affect the impeachment trial?

(…)

7:15 a.m.ET

TONY DOKOUPIL: A surprising new report could upset the dismissal process. According to the New York Times, former national security adviser John Bolton said that President Trump had linked Ukrainian military aid to investigations of his political rivals. All of this is in the manuscript of Bolton’s new book The Room Where It Happened, to be published by Simon & Shuster, which happens to be a division of Viacom CBS. Nancy Cordes reports on all of this from Capitol Hill.

(ON-SCREEN TITLE: Bolton’s Bombshell; NYT: Councilor Fm. POTUS ties to Ukrainian aid freeze on Biden)

NANCY CORDES: Bolton drops the bomb in an unpublished manuscript for his next book. According to the New York Times, Bolton said the president told him “that he wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in Ukrainian security aid until authorities there contribute to the investigation of the Democrats, including the Bidens “.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): He waves his hand and says, “I have this direct evidence.”

ROPES: Democrats in the Senate overnight qualified Republican resistance to hear new indefensible witnesses. The leader of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, accused the White House of mass concealment.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): I don’t know how my Republican colleagues cannot call witnesses.

CORDS: Bolton attorneys said they submitted their client’s manuscript to the White House for review in December, two senior administration officials told CBS News that the White House council office knew the manuscript for weeks and that the defense team had been preparing to deal with the content during the trial before the Senate. Their arguments this weekend went against Bolton’s claims.

MICHAEL PURPURA (WHITE HOUSE DEFENSE LAWYER): There is simply no evidence that President Trump has ever linked security assistance to investigations.

(…)

Advertisement