Sheila Atim would not call it a shrine, but there is a mantelpiece in her London apartment on which she has placed some memorabilia. There is an Olivier Award here, there is an MBE. “My friend said it looks like a shrine,” she admits with a laugh. “But not because I want people to enter the apartment and be blinded by the lights of Sheila’s achievements. These things are just nice! They are small milestones. I look at them and go, whoa. What ?!”

Atim has a wonderful, stunning energy that is balanced from a deeply serious side. More than almost anyone else I interviewed, she really looks at every nook and cranny of every question asked as if she had been puzzled. Maybe that’s why casting agents discover a kind of afterlife in her. “A little bit, not in the middle of the mainstream, just a little left,” she says. Atim has a strong presence in the theater world: she won the Olivier 2018 for her role in the Bob Dylan-inspired musical Girl From The North Country and has almost every interesting, slightly left-wing production made by Shakespeare. Then, in December, she was awarded the MBE at the age of 29. Now she is going to the big screen with a BBC debut in prime time, where she will play a witch. The Pale Horse has a list of names on the body of a murdered woman. A man who finds his own name there is owned by a trio of ghostly women in a green suburban village. It’s an Agatha Christie adaptation, which means Atim can’t tell me anything else about it. “It’s pretty hard, isn’t it, with a whodunnit? But I’m playing a witch. I can tell you that much.”

It will be her first time as a witch, apart from a stab at Macbeth in acting class. “But I played a lot of ethereal characters. Or characters that have a supernatural element or are ambiguous, whether they are real or incorporated.” Why does she think she gets these parts? Personally, Atim is wiry, zealous and astute and lacks the fluid indefiniteness that evokes “ethereal”. We meet on a freezing night and sit in a photo studio in an old railway arch, huddled around a radiator, wrapped in coats and scarves. Every now and then a train rumbles above them and adds a touch to the theater when the conversation is directed inwards.

“I tend to be a pretty thoughtful person, I think,” says Atim. “I ponder a lot and can be pretty quiet when you meet me for the first time. I think that makes people think, ooh, there is something going on. Ooh, mysterious.” While there are a lot of actors who stand up for them Most of the shows are interested in the island, it’s in the nature of the job, isn’t there a bit of jazz in the audition? “Oh no,” she says, mocking. “I just can’t. I’ve always been very bad at network events, press evenings, and other things. Everyone is humming with this meerkat energy. “- She makes a convincing impression of a meerkat whose head sways from left to right, her own, whether at home under a blanket or at a party. Is she a shy person? “I’m definitely shy. I am a very careful person. I realized that with increasing age. “

This caution has sometimes served her well. In early 2019, Atim was announced as one of the stars of Bloodmoon, Jane Goldman’s Game Of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts. That could have been life changing and she had to prepare accordingly. They shot a pilot, but later in the year it was revealed that he was unsuccessful (instead, another prequel, House Of The Dragon, written by rampage author Ryan Condal, was picked up). She seems confident about this. “When I found out, there was work ahead so the blow was mitigated. As much as I wanted it to happen, I was prepared for it not to happen; It didn’t completely devastate me. You have to be prepared for such things. “

Even without Game Of Thrones, Atim is becoming more and more recognizable. After The Pale Horse, it can be seen in the Amazon adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestseller The Underground Railroad, which is directed by Barry Jenkins of Moonlight. She plays Mabel, the mother of the protagonist Cora, a slave who flees from a Georgian plantation and heads north. “It was really the best thing ever,” she says. She was a fan of Jenkin’s work and he had seen her in Othello at the Globe in 2018, where he played Emilia in front of Mark Rylances Iago (more than one critic noted that she was more than a match for him). “Obviously, Underground Railroad takes place in times of slavery, and you need someone at the wheel who has the edge on this topic. (Jenkins) just looked after everyone, and everyone felt safe and happy and loved it, despite the kind of story we told. “

Does that mean that she’s making the big step to the US? Somehow, she says. She just received a lot of emails about various projects today. “Some are in America and some are here, some are theater, some are film, some are television. I always wanted to keep all of these options open. “

Atim was born in Uganda and grew up in Rainham in east London. She moved to the UK as a baby with her mother, who serves as NHS executive officer. Her name would be Vivienne, she says, but her mother changed her mind and went to Sheila. “I don’t know why. But I know my last name. I come from the Acholi tribe in northern Uganda and you don’t necessarily get a family name. Your last name has a meaning and is often related to the circumstances of your birth. My mother went with one I was born in Kampala, but our family is from the north, so Atim means “born from home”.

At school she played, sang and learned several musical instruments, but wanted to be a doctor. She applied to the medical school, but when she got no place, one of her teachers told her that he thought it was a sign. “It was like a bubble over my head. I thought, um, I’ll be a performer. “She decided to become a singer, but still got a degree in biomedicine because she loved the subject so much.” I’ve always written soul music, but I didn’t really know what my plan was. I liked singing and accompanying myself on the piano and I loved Alicia Keys since I was a child. I later discovered Nina Simone. “During her studies, she went to open mic evenings and tried to learn about the music industry. “I had the idea that I had to write an EP, get four tracks down, work with a producer and get a rapper to play 16 bars,” she laughs. “Now I look back, I always felt that there was something wrong with this approach. People would say,” When will your music come out? “And I would say,” Ah. “

She attended some music courses at the WAC Performing Arts School in London and also played theater there. Her path was set, though she didn’t know it yet. “When the acting started, I was very resistant to the idea,” she says with a smile. Her drama teacher kept asking if she would go to drama school. I said, ‘What are you talking about? No come on. I’m going to sing a few songs and get the rapper to play the 16 bars. “But then everything started to expand.”

Her first major stage role was in Les Blancs am National in 2016, although it wasn’t speaking. “I only went in slow motion! That caught people’s attention, but since I haven’t spoken, I think I have stayed: “Is it real at all? Does it even exist?” Later that year she only played in Phyllida Lloyd’s groundbreaking Shakespeare trilogy Women – Julius Caesar, Henry IV and The Tempest – in a women’s prison. Then came Girl From The North Country and her first real TV role, in which she played a Georgian prostitute named Limehouse Nell in the brilliantly shabby Harlots. “It was cool because it was a contemporary drama. I thought this was probably the last genre I will get into shortly, and then I was here. But I also played Girl From The North Country at the same time, it was a super intense week. “Swinging between the two couldn’t be easy. “This week was pretty dark, she laughs. “I was in Watford at 5 a.m. every day, filmed and then did the show in the evening. Saturday came and I was just backstage, flat on my back, and someone had to push me with a stick to continue and say my lines. “

Girl From The North Country was a game changer. Atim played the pregnant, unmarried teen Marianne, and her haunting rendition of Dylan’s Tight Connection To My Heart (found on YouTube) regularly moved the audience to tears. In fact, she recently had to watch herself singing recently because her agent wanted to put a clip of it in her show reel. “And I was really moved,” she says. You made yourself cry? It dissolves. “Yes, I cried and sat in front of my shrine. We took a small screenshot of it at the shrine and poured a few drink offerings into it. “Seriously, she says, it’s more like people keep telling her how much it means to them.” When I was shooting the Game of Thrones prequel in Belfast, one of the bar staff at the hotel said, “Me never saw the show but me and my mother love Bob Dylan and we put you on YouTube. “

When Atim picked up Olivier as the best supporting actress, she looked genuinely surprised. In her speech, she said, “I really hope that there will be more women who look like I’m accepting awards.” Does she feel optimistic? “You know what? I really do,” she says. She deleted her social media earlier this year and devoted herself a little to digital detoxification so that she doesn’t deal much with the recent controversy surrounding #oscarssowhite or #baftassowhite “It makes people disappointed and I understand,” she says, “But I’m hopeful because I’m initiated into the conversation: I hear people talk about their experiences, what they want to change, what they want to do , There is a group called Blacktress led by (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) Cherrelle Skeete that brings women (BME) together. Just knowing that there is, regardless of the nomination list for an award ceremony, fills me with great hope. “

Last year Atim wrote her first piece, Anguis, which debuted at the Edinburgh Festival. “It was a massive, massive barge,” she says. “I never thought I would ever write a play.” She doubted that she could get anything out of her own imagination. “I thought if a script existed I could help as an actor – but I couldn’t just make something out of the air: this is crazy. And then I had all these ideas that I didn’t think I had.” She was interested in the myths about Cleopatra, whose achievements in science are rarely remembered, and made her a figure. Another character is a doctor like Atim could have been. As soon as she started, it was difficult to stop. “The director said this is really interesting, but there is so much of it. I was, as I know. When you read previous drafts, it was just my thought to drive a mile a minute.”

She is currently revising Anguis in hopes of implementing it elsewhere and has several other projects in the works. She doesn’t want to hide her by talking about her, even though she says that they bring music and theater together as she always hoped. Is it finally the 4-track EP with rapper? “OK, you caught me. Finally! After six years I started working on it. It will be a fire EP and you will find me outside of Camden station. “

For a long time, Atim says, she felt like she was getting away with something – as if, if she were on stage, she had somehow slipped through the net. “It wasn’t until I picked up my MBE in December that I really had a moment, oh, you are probably meant to be here. I had this rumbling fraud syndrome for a long time.” A train drives over us and the whole room rumbles. “Ominous,” she says, although it is anything but.

• The Pale Horse starts on February 9th at BBC One.

