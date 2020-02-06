Shea Weber injury update: Montreal Canadiens defender posted on IR

Advertisement

Shea Weber will come out for at least a week with an injury to the lower body because he is placed on an injured reserve, head coach Claude Julien announced on Thursday.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Weber blocked a shot from Wayne Simmonds late in the third period. Weber stumbled immediately after the block, but was able to return another shift in the last minute and 11 seconds of regulation. With a score of 4-4, Weber did not play in the five-minute extension. Montreal won in a shootout.

Advertisement

MORE: Mark Giordano injury update: Calgary Flames defender underwent MRI

It is not confirmed that the blocked shot was the cause of the injury, although Julien confirmed that the injury was sustained during the Devils game.

Weber has been a workhorse this season, has not missed a competition so far and is on pace for his best season as a Canadien with 51 points. He has only overshadowed the 50-point mark three times in his 14-season career. The captain of Canadiens has 13 goals and 21 assists in the year.

His number will be a hit given his absence, but the real blow is at team level. The Canadiens are six points from the second wild card spot and seven from a division. Montreal is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and tried to make a play-off push.

Weber has been a leader in the team since joining the Habs in a one-to-one exchange for P.K. Subban with the Nashville Predators on June 29, 2016. He was the only player to vote for the Montreal All-Star Game this season and to win the most difficult competition for shot skills.

In the 2017-18 season, Weber played only 26 games before a foot injury interrupted his season.