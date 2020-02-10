Shayna Baszler joins WWE RAW & Bites Becky Lynch

Advertisement

Becky Lynch defended the Raw Women’s Title to start Raw this week. This match was just the beginning of the action.

Becky Lynch won the match against Asuka, but their celebration was short-lived. Shayna Baszler came to Raw and beat up The Man while increasing her title at the end of the game.

Baszler hit a Kirifuda clutch and then she did something very unexpected. Baszler pulled Becky Lynch out of his mouthpiece. There was blood everywhere.

Doctors tended to the back of Becky Lynch’s head, where the Queen of Spades bit her. This is quite a start for a feud against WrestleMania.

