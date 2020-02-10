Shayna Baszler drops tease before WWE RAW

Advertisement

Shayna Baszler could have a big WrestleMania match in store for her. It will reportedly get in touch early enough. Now she seems to have an idea.

The Queen of Spades has not yet completed the Survivor series transaction. She met Bayley in November and Becky Lynch and Baszler appears to be making another leap to the top rankings.

Shayna Baszler uploaded a screenshot of herself in the ring with Bayley and Becky Lynch on her Instagram. This photo was actually a badge that WWE sells on its website.

This could be a big challenge, but it could just be a connector for some WWE shop goods. This badge is still available in the WWE online shop.

We heard that Shayna Baszler will be on RAW this week. Becky Lynch is also defending the RAW women’s title against Asuka, which could be very interesting.