Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello held hands at Grammy 2020 After Party

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, a married couple in their honeymoon, surprisingly chose to spend most of the Grammy ceremony separately, even though they were in the same room. But it was still a date night for them when the show ended.

The two were photographed hand in hand while leaving the Grammy after the party. Cabello changed to a mini-dress version of the dress she wore on the red carpet.

During the show, Mende’s fans gave reassurance that he still strongly supported Cabello despite their decision to spend the first part of the evening separately. He loved an Instagram that shared the Recording Academy of her singing on stage:

The two had a joint nomination for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for ‘Señorita’ tonight. Cabello played “First Man” with her father during the broadcast, and she also walked the red carpet with her father.

Cabello talked about how much Mendes means to her and why she decided to keep their relationship private at first. In the October issue of ELLE, she acknowledged that their initial desire for privacy may have created more buzz around them. “I don’t know; people can say what they want to say,” she began. “They can speculate, but at the same time we are going to live our own life, enjoy it and fall apart as if nobody is watching. That’s how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel that they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and (be). That’s why I’m so busy about it: because I want to protect it. ”

Cabello and Mendes attended the Grammy last year, but they did not walk together on the red carpet. Cabello wore a slender pink column jacket, while Mendes was in a navy suit:

