Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cement their love with Bond Touch bracelets

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are always just a tap away from each other.

The couple, who seem to be unable to keep their palms or mouth apart, keep in touch using a high-tech process, while being separated due to their tour plans: matching Bond Touch bracelets.

The devices, which are available for $ 98 per pair, vibrate and become gentle when a wearer touches the sensor on the belt. “As soon as you contact it, they really feel it. Regardless of where they are on the planet, ”advertises the company’s website.

The model’s app even enables {couples} from a distance to adjust their soft colors and rely on the times until they see each other again.

The 21-year-old Mendes is currently on tour in Australia and appears to be opening his bracelet while enjoying it on a yacht during his downtime in Perth. The 22-year-old Cabello was wearing purple silk pants and a t-shirt that said “Romance” (the title of her upcoming album) while in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The two musicians started their sultry duet “Señorita” in June and rumors of a real romance between the two began shortly afterwards. In the past few months, they have taken their steamy PDA tour from Miami to NYC and even shared a sloppy and passionate kiss video in response to trolls criticizing their exaggerated affection.

On his birthday in August, Cabello confessed her love to the singer “In My Blood”.

“Individuals can say no matter what they have to say. You will speculate, ”the previous star of the fifth Eintracht Elle instructed last month. “Nevertheless, at the same time we will keep our personal life, enjoy it and fall in love with each other as if no one was watching. I have to stay like this. I definitely don’t have to open the door so that individuals really feel worried. That’s why I’m so tense that I have to defend her. “