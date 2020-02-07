Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Gasoline and diesel prices have continued to fall today despite the recent reversal in crude oil prices. Gasoline is now cheaper by 21 pa per liter and diesel by 24 pa per liter. Fuel prices started to decrease on January 12 and there have been no price increases since then.

In New Delhi, a liter of gasoline today costs £ 72.68 and diesel costs £ 65.68. In Mumbai, a liter of gasoline costs £ 78.34 per liter and diesel £ 68.84 per liter. If you’re in Bengaluru, you’ll have to pay £ 75.14 for gasoline and £ 67.90 for diesel. In Chennai, gasoline costs £ 75.51 and diesel costs £ 69.37. Those in Hyderabad have to pay £ 77.33 for gasoline and £ 71.63 for diesel. In Gurgaon you pay £ 72.66 for petrol and £ 65 for diesel.

Gasoline and diesel prices will be set for a round in April when the new BS-VI emission standards come into force. However, if the government accepts Niti Aayog’s proposal to mix 15% methanol in both gasoline and diesel, fuel prices could drop sharply. India is currently mandating 5% ethanol doping with gasoline. In addition to reducing subsidies to the sugar sector and oil imports, increasing ethanol blends for gasoline will also make it easier to reduce emissions and help combat air pollution in major cities.

Crude rates:

Brent crude has surpassed the $ 55 a barrel mark as OPEC and its allies are likely to cut production as demand for crude declines as China fights the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 55.25 a barrel by 0104 after falling 0.6% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures rose 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 51.21 a barrel after gaining $ 0.4 in the previous session.