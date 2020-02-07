Sharon Van Etten, Kamaiyah and the best music of the week: listen

Advertisement

Each week, the Stereogum team selects the five best new songs of the week (the funding period begins and ends on Thursday shortly before midnight). The countdown for this week is below and you can listen to a playlist of all of our 5 best songs on Spotify.

Another fun and normal week in America has ended. The five best songs of the week are below.

Silverbacks are the latest in the line of exciting new post-punk bands from Dublin. But “Drool” is something different from what we’ve heard before, less frenzied energy and more depressed indie rock reflection. The simultaneous looseness and precision of the mechanistic drum beat and interlocking pinprick riffs is more pinback than parquet courts, Kilian O’Kelly’s distant vocals paint a picture of a man who only tries to make do with less than ideal circumstances. “Can’t you see / It does exactly what’s on the box,” he sings, but silverbacks still surprise and delight, even if they look to the past for inspiration. -Peter

Maria Lindén wrote “Death Engine”, the first new song by I Break Horses in six years, about a friend’s attempted suicide. It is as dark and heavy and warm and hopeful as the subject demands, a trembling reassurance of love on the other side of averted tragedy. Linden’s gentle narrative sometimes flares up in Björk-worthy melodic outbursts, as if it were unbalanced by uncontrollable emotional impulses. How journey The soundtrack, which was torn from its noir fantasy world and moved to the realm of real combat, combines ever-increasing neon synthesizers with an ever louder and more intense swarm of noise until it finally dissolves into a Gothic organ and withered symphonic strings. If only overwhelming pain always produced such breathtaking beauty. -Chris

If you’ve seen Pottery live last year, you know they’ve already become a completely different band than the band that appeared on their debut EP # 1 in 2019. About halfway between Devo and Talking Heads grew Pottery, a crazy art rock band that relies on wildly cut guitar grooves and driving arrangements. Their shows were curious dance parties, with many catchy melodies that sound in all-hands-on-deck chants.

“Texas Drums” is the first preview of what happened when Pottery made it to the studio and he manages to capture the sweaty, relentless energy the band exerts on stage. There is a lot going on here, all kinds of guitar blurts and vocal ad libs as well as bonus percussion instruments. But everything affects that intensity, a song that jumps out of the gate and never subsides, even if it ends up in its expanded coda from part 2, a melted psychedelic comedown. Many young guitar bands appear in any form that could be accommodated under the broad roof of the “post-punk”. But nobody plays with these tropes with the joyful dedication that Pottery has. -Ryan

Kamaiyah came on stage to get rich. Things didn’t exactly work in Kamaiyah’s favor. She had a hard time with the major label rap system – and apparently also in life, if her 2017 mixtape is an indication of this. No wonder she turns to a darker way of paying: the dizzying Rachelied.

“Set It Up” has a springy beat from Kenny Produced It (unrelated to Kenny Beats) and a verse from Trina that contains the line “I’ll piss in your mouth, you little fuckboi”. Kamaiyah spends her time talking shit and making threats. “Break all of his cards, break all of my credit / I’ll give out a rack for every bitch he wrote,” she knocks in the refrain. “You’re not a fan of mine, who the hell are you disregarding?” It’s not as pure as wondering what it feels like to be rich, but the world doesn’t let you get in often. Could also be fun cheating. -James

Sharon Van Etten left New York a few months ago? And she already makes artistically expressionistic black and white videos in which she wears floppy hats, stares and desert horizons. It didn’t take her long to get used to LA.

A year ago, Van Etten shook off all traces of the stereotypical singer-songwriter taste to release Remind Me Tomorrow, a wet and skuzzy electronic rock record. What is so wonderful about her new single “Beaten Down” is how she managed to keep those sharp, hard textures while turning them into something slower and more expansive. “Beaten Down” is a song of support and encouragement, and Van Etten delivers it over a kilometer-long bass groove, building up her own voice symphonically and driving up the chorus. It sounds like space that opens up. It is the sound of someone who can breathe. -Tom

