Sharon Osbourne still can't fully feel her mouth after the facelift this summer

Sharon Osbourne was subsequently briefed on “The Kelly Clarkson Present” on Tuesday about her latest face lift surgery.

The 67-year-old “The Discuss” presenter, who was previously open about her surgical procedures, was praised by Clarkson for her determination not to hide her cosmetic surgery. Still, Osbourne defined that the method of doing work on her face was not without problems.

“I’m sure [scared] that you get up and appear to be Cyclops. I had this factor when they lifted my mouth, after which I couldn’t feel my mouth for the first week. I can barely feel my mouth now to be trustworthy with you. I couldn’t find my mouth, “she defined.

“Still, it was deaf,” she continued. “It was about one aspect and I considered it Elvis. All the teenagers and Ozzy had the question, “Why are you growling at me?” I have the question: “I don’t growl, I don’t do anything!”

In September, season 10 of “The Discuss” Osbourne revealed that she had a facelift.

“It was 5 weeks now that I had my surgery,” she said. “I let my neck go through, my cheeks. … He pulled it out of my head and put a rubber band inside. However, everything was simply lifted up. So it seems to be extra refreshed. “

Osbourne spoke openly about her beauty treatments and wrote in her 2013 e-book “Unbreakable” that “there isn’t much that I haven’t edited, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, improved, or removed entirely.”

The star mentioned her operation again in a look at “Jimmy Kimmel Stay,” with which she defined that cosmetic surgery does not complement everyone.

“I also feel like a lot of people make too many changes that it just doesn’t work anymore,” she said.

