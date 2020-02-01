Sharon Osbourne claims she grabbed Camilla Parker-Bowles' breasts

Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne claims that during her visit to Buckingham Palace she got a real feel for the Royal British Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“She is naughty,” said Sharon, 67, of Prince Charles’ spouse on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Present.” “She’s got great humor. Oh, she’s humorous.”

CBS presenter “The Discuss” said Bowles, 72, had additionally disappointed her when she allegedly asked Ozzy Ozbourne: “So you’re the one who takes all the medicine?”

“I made her ties feel great,” admitted Sharon.

Apparently Sharon has been a huge fan of Bowles’ chest for years.

In 2002, the previous music government remembered the compliment to Bowles in the live performance of Queen Elizabeth II that Ozzy had performed for her birthday.

“She got an excellent split, which usually resembles big boobs, so I informed her and thanked her,” said Sharon in agreement with The Sydney Morning Herald. “It didn’t bother them in any way, and as Ozzy said,” Oh my god, they’re going to send us to the tower. “

