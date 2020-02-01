Shark Week: Your Complete Guide to Discovery's 'Fincredible' Programming

Advertisement

The TV forecast for this summer is Sharknado free. Still, thanks to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, there are a lot of shark-themed programs you can dip your tooth enamel into.

The shark week begins this Sunday and continues until Saturday, August 3rd. It is an annual spectacle that features over 20 hours of authentic programming about one of nature’s most feared predators. In addition to countless documentaries, the 2019 program includes: Shark Trip: Eat. Pray. Dude., a comedy with Rob Riggle (Holey Moley), Anthony Anderson (black), Joel McHale (group), Adam Devine (The just gems) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Completely satisfied endings); and Capsized: blood in the water, the first authentic film of Shark Week with Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas), Tyler Blackburn (Roswell, New Mexico) and Beau Garrett (The good doctor).

Scroll down for the entire list of Shark Week and let us know which specials arouse your interest.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

8 p.m. Expedition unknown: Megalodon

The Megalodon was five times larger than a T. Rex and had jaws that were able to crush a shell. It was the last word to be Apex Predator. This 60-ton mega shark has ruled the world’s oceans for almost 20 million years. Then it instantly disappeared. How did the king of the deep lose his throne? Paleontologists use petrified enamel – the only evidence that survived the Megalodon – to free the thriller from its disappearance. This prehistoric dental data could maintain the essence of when this monster shark died and why. In the meantime, marine biologists discover the fashionable offspring of the Megalodon to see what caused its demise. What they have uncovered is a deep-sea “throne recovery” in which a species has been pitted against each other in the struggle for dominance. Josh dives into shark infested waters to solve one of the ocean’s greatest puzzles – what happened to the mighty Meg?

9:00 p.m. Shark trip: Essen. Prey. Dude.

The final word Shark Journey comes from Women Journey producer Will Packer. Riggle is back for his personal Shark Week – but only if he finds a way to take some of his movie star employees (McHale, Anderson, DeVine and Wayans, Jr.) with them and win swimming with sharks. The trip is booked, the luggage is packed and the trip can begin – regardless of whether his employees know what they have registered for or not.

Monday July 29th

8 p.m. Sharks of the Badlands

Great white sharks infiltrate the water off Cape Cod. This year alone, 150 great white sharks had been registered off the coast, and for the first time in 80 years, a great white shark attack was fatal. Greg Skomal teams up with Andy Casagrande and shark professional Kina Scollay in New Zealand to test what is probably the most exciting, cutting-edge expertise in shark detection monitoring. If all goes well, they hope to bring it back to Cape Cod to protect the water again.

9 p.m. Legend of Deep Blue

Shark advisors Brandon McMillan and Jimi Partington head back to Guadalupe Island to search the depths for Deep Blue. Deep Blue is considered the largest beautiful white shark on earth and measures almost 1.80 m (21 feet) and over 2.5 tons. If they find them, they may have the ability to uncover the secrets of these deep-sea mega-sharks.

10 pm The sharks of the tombstone hell

In the middle of the South Pacific is a tiny stretch of land known as Norfolk Island. At the end of the 18th century, it was positioning one of the toughest penal colonies on earth. At the moment, however, it is the meeting point for some of the largest tiger sharks on earth … and an unprecedented occasion – full-size animal carcasses thrown into the ocean by today’s islanders. Did this completely change the behavior of these giant sharks and cause shark attacks on humans when this beef buffet was banned? Shark scientist Riley Elliott is looking for discoveries.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

8 p.m. Sharkwrecked: Crash Touchdown

Paul de Gelder and James Glancy step out of a 300-meter airplane to experience firsthand what it’s like to land in some of the most distant and shark-infested waters in the world. This time it’s Palau in the Pacific, known for its rich shark life and the numerous plane wrecks.

9:00 p.m. Jaws Legal Guidelines: Harmful Waters

You asked specifically, you bought it! Again, hosts Paul de Gelder, Mike Dornellas, Nick LeBeouf and Jamin Martinelli, who will re-enact 5 recent shark attacks and find out how the problems could have ended otherwise. What do you do if you happen to be surrounded by human or fish blood? Could the electronics we bring into the water trigger attacks? Our hosts will try to answer these and other questions, as they are probably doing the most daring shark experiments ever found. Cages are not allowed.

10 p.m .: Air Jaws strikes again

Air Jaws returns when shark professional Chris Fallows leads a research group straight into a newly found battlefield between shark and seal based on a 200 foot cliff. This is exactly where a deadly sport of life and doom occurs in the waist-deep water. When the cute whites chase the seal colony, the seals discovered that they were fighting back against the predators and were carrying out counter-attacks. And for the first time, these extraordinary predatory events are captured by the researchers in their entirety.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

8 p.m. Extinct or alive: The misplaced shark

Wildlife biologist and animal tracker Forrest Galante embarks on a mission in the Indian Ocean to search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark. This rare species was finally seen in the 1970s, but recent images of unidentified sharks in Sri Lanka and the Maldives suggest that it could still be alive. Forrest, along with his wife Jessica, a crew of wildlife consultants and filmmakers, plunge into an untamed wilderness to watch this wonderful shark. Because of its ability to osmoregulate, meaning it may float in contemporary or salt water, Forrest should cover tons of soil – along with deep ocean, shallow coral reefs, underwater caves, and even jungle rivers. Equipped with innovative know-how, a 3D design scanner and genetic tests, the Forrest crew leaves no stone unturned to determine whether the pictures of a shark swimming in the Indian Ocean are Pondicherry or not. If they show that it is still alive, it will likely be extinct, and they can usually double their efforts to research and defend Pondicherry’s continued existence.

Capsized at 9 p.m .: blood in the water (TV movie premiere)

Primarily based on the harrowing true story of a shark encounter in October 1982. After a Florida-style yacht capsizes during a sudden storm, its crew is left floating for days in the cool Atlantic waters, where they fall victim to a group of tiger sharks falls. Hoping that salvation will fade, the crew should do everything they can to survive because the sharks keep chasing them. Duhamel, Blackburn, Garrett, Josh Shut (Individual of Curiosity) and Rebekah Graf (The Amityville Murders).

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

8pm return to Shark Island

With the support of the shark scientist Dr. Returning to Shark Island, Craig O’Connell and the confirmed collaboration with the newly founded CRA Shark Safety Program in Reunion, examines the ongoing shark disaster that threatens to bring this former island paradise to its knees and escape. Answer the crucial questions: Have the worst fears of the islanders come true? Is this the so-called “spike” for shark attacks now the brand new regular? Why do bull sharks, which were seen on the populous west coast of the island little earlier than 2011, now seem to have made it their home and search ground? Why, despite all the measures taken by the authorities, people still die and are crucial, what can be done about it if something is done?

9:00 p.m. Nice White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

One hundred and fifty miles off the coast of Baja, California, Guadalupe Island is a notorious hotbed for beautiful white sharks. Right here to attack the numerous seal inhabitants are cute white silent hunters who pursue their prey and kill them with a shock attack. However, the waters around the island of Guadalupe are crystal clear. How do you do that? There can be a killing zone all the time at various sizzling Great White Shark locations around the world – a location where additional predatory attacks take place. But no attack was observed here in Guadalupe. Now a team of consultants led by Dr. Yannis Papastamatiou and Melissa Marquez at the earliest set out to investigate the search behavior of white sharks. With the help of the latest specialist knowledge and three types of special cameras, they are supposed to uncover the situation in the Guadalupe Kill Zone.

10 p.m. Monster Mako: Good predator

One of the most entertaining missions of Shark Week over time was the search for Granders, the largest makos in the world. Joe Romeiro and Keith Poe return to what are probably the most exciting occasions and discoveries from Monster Mako and Return of the Monster Mako to model new footage that has been captured by unusual Mako behavior off the California coast.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

8pm Isle of Jaws: blood brothers

An intrepid crew of shark researchers heads to the famous Isle of Jaws, a distant island off the west Australian coast, for a third year. Two cute white shark males, believed to be brothers, are at the heart of a fascinating thriller. Do these animals recognize a blood relative and like to live with him? The crew has an uncontrollable face to jaw encounter and uses a mini ROV digital camera called “The Guppy” that offers some of the scariest close-ups. By using the latest surveillance knowledge, a serious thriller is finally solved.

9:00 p.m. Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

The illusionist, writer and inventor Andrew Mayne tries to create the first SHARK SUIT of its kind to overcome the senses of an incredible white shark and make it invisible to the world’s best predator. He teams up with underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande and Dr. Neil Hammerschlag embarks on a worldwide search for the opportunity to discover the predatory senses of the cute white man to put him together for the final word test, and embark on an incredible white frenzy in Australia. Will it work? Andrew’s life is determined by it.

10 p.m. I was prey: shark week

The danger lurks a little under the ground within the Pacific Ocean. On southern California’s sun-kissed coastline, single mother Leeanne Ericson is having fun on a calming day on the coast facing her worst nightmare – a giant, beautiful great white shark that grabs her leg and pulls her underwater. Off the rugged north coast of Hawaii, the spearfisher Braxton Rocha is attacked by a tiger shark that is so huge that it may swallow it completely. As a result of these malicious attacks, every victim should fight with their accidents and unforgiving parts in order to gain safety earlier than it is too late.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

8 p.m. Sharks Gone Wild 2

Discover every part that has happened on Shark Earth this year – the incredible viral films, key information and the latest scientific knowledge about sharks.

9:00 p.m. immersion in the shark week

Rooster Tooth tackles Shark Week because the immersion crew solves a variety of shark questions by picking up on some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history and bringing them to real life.