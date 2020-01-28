Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal said there were “no words” that could describe the tragedy and pain he felt after hearing about Kobe Bryant’s death.

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. We had that most in common. I would hug his children as if they were my own and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

O’Neal joined the Lakers in 1996, the same year that the Bryant franchise designed. The two were teammates until 2004 when O’Neal was transferred to the Miami Heat after an argument with the team. In their time together, the couple won three NBA championships.

“There are no words to express the pain I am suffering from this tragedy of the loss of my niece Gigi and my brother Kobe. I love you and you are missing. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers. I am now sick, “O’Neal wrote on Twitter. “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had the most in common. I would hug his children as if they were my own, and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl Gigi . ” was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. “

O’Neal and Bryant’s relationship had some difficult moments as teammates, but they reconciled in their careers after the NBA. After Bryant’s last game in 2016, O’Neal called Bryant “the greatest laker of all time”.

