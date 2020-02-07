Shaq destroys Joel Embiid's game against Giannis, Bucks

Advertisement

Joel Embiid was the Big Charmin on Thursday, in Shaquille O’Neal’s opinion.

Shaq saved no feelings with his rest criticism on TNT of Embiid’s play against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the East-facing Bucks. He pointed to several examples of Embiid who played ‘softly, with a capital T-T-T-T-T-T’.

For the record, Shaq shifted to a bad foreign accent while destroying Embiid, born in Cameroon, who grew up in Canada, who was 1 for 10 from the floor in the first 24 minutes.

O’Neal also indirectly referred to Embiid’s recent criticism of the offensive approach of the Sixers and his apparent disagreement with coach Brett Brown.

“If you go 1 for 10, it’s not the fault of your coach, it’s not the fault of your teammates, it’s your fault, period,” O’Neal said.

Former Sixers great Charles Barkley followed O’Neal’s leadership and stepped on, calling Philly “the Cleveland Browns of the NBA” because of their inability to match the hype of the preseason around them.

The night of Embiid didn’t get much better in the second half. He ended with 6-for-26 shooting from the floor and 19 points when Philadelphia lost for the fourth consecutive time, 112-101. The Sixers (31-21) are almost certain that they will get the play-offs in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, but they don’t look like a team that can finally get past the second round of the fall season.

