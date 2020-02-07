Advertisement

Shamima Begum, the woman who left the UK as a school student to join the Islamic State in Syria, has lost the first phase of her appeal against the Home Office’s attempt to revoke her citizenship and prevent her from returning to London.

A judgment by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) against the now 20-year-old Begum was made for three reasons, including that she was not wrongly deprived of her citizenship.

In the decision of judge Elisabeth Laing, Mr. Doron Blum and Mr. Roger Golland it was recognized that Begum “cannot make an effective appeal against her current circumstances, but does not follow that her appeal is successful”.

Siac said the decision to deprive Begum of her citizenship did not make her stateless. Nevertheless, the content of her appointment process could continue.

Begum lawyers said she was stateless and unable to meet a “fair and effective” legal challenge and faced “death, inhuman or degrading treatment”.

If she were forced to go to Bangladesh, her parents’ home country, she could be hanged, the court said at a partially secret hearing last November.

Begum, who was born in Great Britain, grew up in East London. The court heard that there was no evidence that she had ever visited Bangladesh or applied for citizenship there.

A Home Office spokesman said The government welcomed the ruling on the preliminary issues. “It would be inappropriate to make further comments during ongoing legal proceedings.”

In February 2015, Begum, aged 15, left her apartment with two other teenagers, Kadiza Sultana (16) and Amira Abase (15), and traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State.

She was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, ninth month pregnant. Home Secretary Sajid Javid deprived her of her British citizenship later this month.

Begum claims that she married the Dutch Islamic state fighter Yago Riedijk 10 days after their arrival on the Isis territory, and that her school friends also married foreign terrorist group fighters.