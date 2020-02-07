Advertisement

Shamima Begum “will immediately appeal” against a decision that her British citizenship withdrawal has not made her stateless, her lawyer said.

Mrs. Begum, now 20, was one of three East London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in February 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State.

She was found nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year, which prompted home secretary Sajid Javid to withdraw her British citizenship.

Mrs. Begum took legal action against the Home Office at both the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialized tribunal that addresses challenges to make decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship for reasons of national security.

Her lawyers argued that the decision was unlawful because it made her stateless, and said the move violated the “extraterritorial human rights policy of the Home Office by exposing Begum to a real risk of death or inhuman or degrading treatment”.

But in a ruling on Friday, the tribunal – led by SIAC President Ms. Justice Elisabeth Laing – discovered that when British citizenship of Begum was withdrawn, it was “a Bangladeshi citizen” and therefore not made stateless .

Human rights

The tribunal found that the decision was not contrary to the Home Office policy on the extraterritorial application of human rights.

It said: “The appellant found herself in that situation as a result of her own choices and actions of others, but not because of something the State Secretary had done.”

The Tribunal also found that Begum “cannot play a meaningful role in its appeal and that the appeal will not be fair and effective to that extent”, but ruled that “it does not follow that its appeal is successful”.

In a separate judgment, the Supreme Court rejected Begum’s challenge against the Home Office’s decision to refuse her to enter the United Kingdom to make her appeal effectively.

In a statement, Mrs. Begum’s lawyer, Daniel Furner of Birnberg Peirce, said that his client “will immediately appeal” against the decision “as an extraordinary urgency.”

He said that the statement “will be difficult to explain to her”, and added: “The logic of the decision will seem astonishing, accepting the underlying underlying factual assessments of extreme danger and extreme dishonesty and refusing to offer any legal remedy . “

Furner added: “The grim reality of her situation was brought to court last year as a matter of extraordinary urgency – how could she in a meaningful and honest way contest the decision to deprive her of her nationality, a young woman in serious Danger? who had lost her three children then?

“As things stand now, Mrs Begum’s right to appeal against the Home Secretary’s deprivation of her citizenship has become meaningless.”

L to R, 15-year-old Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum, 15, at Gatwick Airport in February 2015 (Metropolitan Police / PA)

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: “The government welcomes the opinion of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission on these preliminary issues.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while legal proceedings are underway.”

Mrs. Begum, then 15 years old, was one of three school girls from the Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS shortly after Sharmeena Begum – who is not a family – traveled to Syria in December 2014.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, 16 and 15 respectively, and Mrs. Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, on February 17, 2015, before heading off to Raqqa in Syria.

Mrs. Begum claims that she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving on IS territory, while all three of her school friends reportedly married foreign IS hunters.

She told the Times last February that she left Raqqa with her husband in January 2017, but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both died since then.

Her third child died shortly after he was born.