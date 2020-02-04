Shakira was a social event with his Super Bowl performance

Advertisement

Artist Shakira, who worked with Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl 2020 period, compared herself to a lively character because of the costume she wore throughout her efficiency. The main costume that most attracted the most famous nighttime singer was almost identical, as the stage costume was a cartoon character she had previously voiced. This similarity has been mentioned many times on social media platforms.

The final game of American football, Super Bowl, which kills life in America almost every year, was host to a legendary artist who challenged the years of this year. Shakira, who stepped onto the stage during the Super Bowl 2020 period, drew attention to a variety of points on the Internet due to the costume he was wearing, as the artist’s costume was very well known to many who love animated films.

Shakira, between the Super Bowl interval; She was wearing a shiny pink dress with tassels. Boots accomplished this dress in identical color and splendor. The costume was quite spectacular, but the analogy of the costume to the garment of an animated character made it striking. The costume Shakira wore on February 2nd was almost identical to Gazelle’s costume in the animated film Zootopia.

Here are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s mid-term results:

The choice of costumes was no accident:

The Gazelle character in Disney’s cartoon Zootopia had a stage outfit similar to that of Shakira. There may be another factor that is reminiscent of Gazelle wearing a two-piece pink dress with tassels: Gazelle was voiced by Shakira in the film.

Shakira mimicked the garb of the cartoon character Gazelle, which she used to bring to life with her voice. He did some kind of cosplay. The artist who sings songs in Super Bowl that are similar to “Every Time, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie”. With this incident, the goal of social media customers turned. In the posts published on Twitter, many customers spoke about the similarity of Shakira and Gazelle.

Here are some posts on Shakira and Gazelle similarity on social media:

I can’t imagine that Zootopia predicted the #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Hntrljx364

– chris (@cbunkbed) February 3, 2020

Has anyone else found out how comparable Shakira’s first outfit was to her Zootopia live performance outfit? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rPfdbGzNtf

– stagworthy (@fluffpuddle) February 3, 2020

Shakira shows as much as the half in her Gazelle outfit from zootopia pic.twitter.com/NvuqhJF3ta

– Jake Aboyoun (@ jaakerz314), February 3, 2020