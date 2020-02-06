Advertisement

Shakira is able to bottom out with new work after the success of her Super Bowl half-time efficiency – and NBC is targeting her! We found that the community was busy putting her back on the big purple chair as a coach on “The Voice”!

Trainer Shakira has a pleasant sound! – Then it’s one more thing that The Voice Followers titled in 2013 and 2014 as a trainer for their favorite vocal competitors. The Grammy-winning Colombian singer, 43, could triumphantly return to The Voice after her half-time efficiency at the Super Bowl.

“A return to” The Voice “is probably one of the first problems she is experiencing after the Super Bowl,” said one article Hollywood LifeShe only notes that “NBC is trying to get her back in the seat.” And she can get to work. – “In the days after the Super Bowl, although she was stress-free, Shakira feels love and strives for a long-term perspective and a return to her job,” says the insider.

Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime efficiency was her first big appearance in a while. While the singer has been a hard working mother at all times, she has proven to be quiet at the height of the climax. The singer initially left The Voice to spend time with her household. “However, Shakira now expects many additional alternatives to return from her Super Bowl half-time, each in music and hopefully in film and television,” admits the offer, including the fact that the mother of two is going after the Super Bowl on cloud 9 is.

“Shakira knew she might be shipping on the Super Bowl and it has become a much more special thing than ever expected. It was the most effective birthday current for herself that she would have ever imagined, ”says the insider. Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday on Super Bowl Sunday.

Shakira trained in seasons 4 and 6 of The Voice in 2013 and 2014. She hasn’t won in either season.