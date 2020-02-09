Advertisement

After Kabir Singh’s gigantic business, industry, retail and the public are very much looking forward to his next release in Jersey. Now that the All India Theatrical Rights have already been sold, this only confirms the enormous demand for the Shahid Kapoor star.

Jersey producer Aman Gill said, “We always knew Shahid was a bankable star and Jersey was a wonderful film, but buying the All India Theatrical rights from a distributor at a fantastic price only confirmed our belief.”

All India theatrical rights were acquired from the renowned Mumbai distributor Rakesh Sippy, who has distributed many blockbuster films in the past.

Rakesh: “I’ve seen Shahid grow stronger over the years and after watching the original Telugu film Jersey, this only confirms my belief that he fully understands the pulse of the audience. I am proud to to be associated with Jersey as an All India Distributor. “

We are all the more pleased to see Jersey staged by Gowtam Tinnanuri and presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is scheduled for release on August 28, 2020.

