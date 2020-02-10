Shaheen Bagh Supreme Court: Protests cannot block the road, causing inconvenience

Advertisement

Hearing petitions against anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that protests must take place in “designated areas” and that demonstrators cannot block public roads and cause other inconveniences.

“You cannot block public roads. There can be no unlimited protest period in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be an area designated as a protest area, ”said a bank made up of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. “You can’t cause inconvenience to people,” it said.

“A law has come into force that is pending before the Court of Justice. It’s okay for some people to want to protest. The protests have been going on for many days … There must be an area to protest. It can’t be held wherever you want, it must be in a designated area … otherwise people will protest everywhere, ”said Judge Kaul, adding that protests cannot be carried out at the expense of the interests of the citizens.

The court heard the petitions filed by lawyer Amit Sahni and Delhi BJP chairman Nand Kishore Garg regarding the traffic disruption due to the protests.

“There can be no vague protest in such an area … There must be an area where you can protest,” said Judge Kaul.

When lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who stood up for the Bhim army chief, Chandrasekhar Azad, wanted to intervene, Justice asked Joseph: “Can you block a public road?”

“You can’t even do that in a park,” said Justice Kaul.

However, the bank said it wanted to hear the state before issuing an order. Notices to the Center, the Government of Delhi and the Delhi Police. The matter was released for further hearing on February 17.

Attorney Shashank Deo Sudhi, who stood up for Garg, asked the court to issue an injunction, saying that people have been facing difficulties for several days. However, the bank rejected the application. “If you’ve waited more than 50 days, you can wait a few more days,” it said.

In his calling. Sahni wanted to know “whether the demonstrators have full rights under Article 19 of the Constitution of India to protest on a busy road, violating other people’s right to a thoroughfare, and whether such protests may continue, particularly if one certain roads have been closed for over a month ”.

He said that while there is no dispute with the claim that everyone has the right to protest, the same is subject to reasonable restrictions that can be imposed to test the greater public interest.

“The general public is facing major inconveniences and difficulties as the road has been closed since December 15th, 2009 and residents, shopkeepers, children and patients are facing extreme difficulties,” he said.

Sahni had previously approached the Delhi Supreme Court and asked the Delhi police for instructions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh route. The HC had asked the police to investigate the matter.

Garg said in his petition that the law enforcement machinery was “held hostage to the whims and fantasies of the demonstrators” and asked the court to intervene to formulate guidelines for protests in public places.

