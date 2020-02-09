Advertisement

We all miss Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, but the actor deliberately chose to spend some time with himself and his family. And when he comes to his family, he is an enthusiastic father and the whole world knows it. And he is particularly close and emotionally connected to his youngest son AbRam Khan.

AbRam, who is only seven years old, has made his father proud too often; he recently won a silver and a bronze medal He took part in the school in two races. And now he’s one step ahead and has become the newest karate kid in Tinsel Town. He won a gold medal and SRK can’t stop feeling excited.

He shared a collage of three pictures on Twitter and wrote: “You train … you fight … you succeed.” Then do it again. I think with this medal my children have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing … now I have to train more! Proud and inspired!

You train … and fight … and you succeed. Then do it again. I think with this medal my children have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing … now I have to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts

– Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

February 9, 2020

We hope that AbRam SRK will continue to make you proud in the future. And when we talk about the future, there is no clarification about Khan’s next film. Many names have appeared and everyone could be his next director. Will it be Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar or Raj and DK?

