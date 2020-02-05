Shah Rukh Khan Buys The Official Rights Of Korean Film A Hard Day? : Bollywood news

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rais Zero, and since then everyone has been eagerly waiting for him to announce what’s next. Over a month ago, the superstar said he would unveil his next film. There is no development in this regard yet, but he wants to produce some great films in the near future.

As reported by a leading portal, Shah Rukh’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment bought the rights to the Korean thriller A Hard Day. SRK, who loved to watch the film, decided to offer the right price to buy the remake rights. The report also says he could get Sujoy Ghosh on board to lead the project. Nobody is sure whether he will also play in the film.

Advertisement

A Hard Day was released in 2014 and is about a South Korean action thriller about a homicide who accidentally ends the life of a man in his car and then tries to hide the body in his mother’s coffin on the day of her funeral. It is written and directed by Kim Seong-hun and stars Lee-Sun-Kyun and Cho Jin-Woong in leading roles.

On the other hand, SRK will soon appear in a Rajkumar Hirani film and will also work with the director duo Raj and DK’s next directing project.

Loading…